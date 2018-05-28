A Kinder Morgan protest in photos and song

The arrests didn't happen right away. The RCMP took the time to set up a space for on-site processing of those arrested, who face fines of up to $500 and will be required to appear in court. Although the injunction was read collectively, the arrests were individual. Each person was approached and given the opportunity to leave the gate or be arrested. And whether they chose moving away or arrest, they were supported in song.
To date over 200 people have been arrested.
The callout came from spiritual leaders of the Tsleil-Waututh of the Coast Salish people asking "Religious Leaders and all people of faith and spirit" to stand with them in defense of the lands and the water on April 28th. We gathered at 8 a.m. Buddhist, Muslim, Christians from 10 different denominations, Jewish, ecumenical leaders, Quaker and Indigenous peoples walked together from the camp to the Watch House and on to the gate. Those who had chosen to be the first to risk arrest walked together with a banner that said Water is Life and Stop Kinder Morgan Pipeline.
Until 3 p.m. we prayed and sang. Throughout the day people offered prayers from their faith traditions.
And when voices joined together singing the traditional spiritual "As I Went Down to the River to Pray," for me it felt like the very water of the world was singing courage with us. Even the relentless rain could not dampen the spirit of the gathered.
Down to the river to pray
