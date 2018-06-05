UC Observer logo
5 countries taking the plastic problem seriously

These countries show us Canadians what actively fighting plastic pollution really looks like.

By Pieta Woolley

Environment

June 2018

Want to feel patriotic in an era of ocean-killing plastic pollution? Canadians can be proud that we were among the first countries in the world to ban plastic microbeads in shower gels and other products. About 100,000 kilograms of the marine animal-killing plastics were imported into Canada in 2014. As of July 1, they’re off the shelves, except in natural health products and non-prescription drugs. Those are banned as of July 2019.

In 2010, Canada became the first country to ban bisphenol A in baby bottles, a plastic softener and hormone disruptor. The chemical has been linked to cancer, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Waste streams deliver bisphenol A into the ocean and elsewhere where it can impact wildlife.

However, we’re falling behind the rest of the world when it comes to taking those next big national steps in drastically reducing plastic use. The cities of Montreal, Victoria and others have banned single-use plastic bags. But the federal government has yet to follow in the cloth-bag footsteps of more aggressive environmentalist countries. The European Commission, for example, which drafts laws for European Union nations, recently proposed a ban on a variety of disposable plastics such as straws, cutlery and sticks for balloons.

Here are five countries who take the plastic problem seriously.

1. China

As of Jan. 1, 2018, China is refusing to take the West’s massive imports of “recyclable” plastics. Half of all plastics globally are recycled in China. While there is certainly a local environmental good to the ban, the less-intentional one can’t be overstated. Canada, the U.K., the U.S. and elsewhere must figure out what to do with build-ups of plastic – rather than sending it by dirty fossil-fuel burning container ships across the ocean. As plastics pile up at home, China’s action may trigger significant plastic bans by governments worldwide – a true leader.

Oh, and the country has banned ultra-thin single-use plastic bags since 2008, reducing use by roughly 40 billion bags a year.

2. Rwanda

One of the first countries in the world to go plastic-bag free – in 2008 – Rwanda may become the first country to ban all single-use plastics. Here, unlike in the West, the bags were a highly visible polluter; they choked waterways and blew around fields and streets, also spewing toxic fumes when they were burned. Perhaps China’s refusal to take the West’s plastics will put similar visible-waste pressure on Canada.

3. Taiwan

The “birthplace of Bubble Tea” — also famous for beaches covered with the sweet drink’s plastic cups and colourful wide-gage straws – announced in February that all single-use plastics will be banned by 2030. Free dine-in plastic straws are the first to go; they’re banned as of 2019. In just 12 years, all plastic straws, bags, cups and cutlery will be completely banned from the island.

4. France

In 2016, France became the first country in the world to ban plastic plates, cups and cutlery; they’ll be gone by 2020. The same piece of legislation banned plastic bags beginning this July. But a group representing European packaging manufacturers wants the European Commission to challenge the ban.

5. U.K.

Rolling changes and bans introduced this year will see the U.K. eliminate single-use plastics by 2042 – and the government wants all Commonwealth countries to do so as well. In April, the 53 countries of the Commonwealth signed the Blue Charter, which promises to tackle plastic pollution in the ocean, including abandoned fishing gear – the biggest contributor to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.


Readers' advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

