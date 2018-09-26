UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
(Photo: 38 Degrees/Twitter)

Chip lovers find hilarious way to protest packaging

And they've seriously annoyed the post office.

By Emma Prestwich

Environment

September 2018

U.K. crisp (chips to us North Americans) lovers upset that one of the country's biggest snack-food brands doesn’t use recyclable packaging have found a creative way to express their frustration.

Several people have tweeted photos of them dropping Walkers chip bags, addressed to the company's consumer services department in Leicester, in mailboxes.


It’s part of a campaign to force Walkers and other companies to start using more environmentally friendly packaging than the layers of aluminum and plastic that make up most chip bags. "As a nation, the U.K. alone consumes approximately six billion packets a year,” wrote Gerraint Ashcroft, who started the campaign on petition site 38 Degrees.

But the country’s postal service has asked the campaigners to put the bags in envelopes before sending them off. "Crisp packets can't go through the machines, they are not normal mail items, therefore my hardworking colleagues need to manually sort them, which adds to time," a Royal Mail spokesperson told BBC News.

Some on Twitter also criticized the protest method, saying that it would make more sense to boycott Walkers instead.


38 Degrees said in a tweet that it was encouraging people to mail back bags they already had, not to buy more chips.

Walkers' parent company, PepsiCo, is one of a number of corporations that have agreed to make all of their plastic packaging recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2025 as part of a U.K. initiative to reduce waste. The food-industry giant recently won an award, along with a company that makes bio-resins, for its work on a new compostable chip bag.

Features

April 2018

10 easy ways to kick our nasty plastic habit

It's not as hard as you think.

by Susan Nerberg

In most places, chip packages aren't recyclable, because the layers of plastic and aluminum can't be easily separated. But as of this past summer, British Columbians can now drop off their empty Lay's bags at certain Recycle B.C. depots, along with other items that traditionally end up in the trash, like cheese-slice wrappers and hand-soap refill pouches.

Recycle B.C., a non-profit that manages residential recycling in many parts of the province, said in a May news release that it was working with a company to find a way to recycle these sorts of plastics. It said any materials that can't be recycled will be turned into fuel. 


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Rev. Don Collett had a hand in writing the document that paved the way for the open ordination of LGBT folks in the United Church of Canada. (Credit: Bayne Stanley)

For me, the landmark United Church vote on sexual orientation came at a high personal cost

by Don Collett

"Justice was served at General Council. Yes. And harm was also done," says Rev. Don Collett.

Promotional Image

Observations

Editor/publisher of The Observer, Jocelyn Bell.

Should we apologize for the hurt surrounding the 1988 decision?

by Jocelyn Bell

The groundbreaking United Church vote on gay and lesbian ministers has transformed the denomination in the years since, but there's still work left to do.

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Society

September 2018

11 Ontarians share their opioid stories in this powerful project

by Mugoli Samba

The Opioid Chapters hopes to add nuance to the public discussion on opioids.

Society

September 2018

Do we face a future without Down syndrome?

by Kevin Spurgaitis

Advances in prenatal testing mean parents can detect the chromosomal difference earlier. What does this mean for the future of Down Syndrome?

Faith

September 2018

I send my kids to Catholic school, but I'm not Catholic

by Pieta Woolley

A lifelong United Church member explains why she's embracing lessons in reading, writing and rosaries.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Digital Content Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Intern: Mugoli Samba
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.