Canadians are taking advantage of our urban harvest

As Helena Moncrieff plucked serviceberries from a sidewalk tree near the old Honest Ed’s discount store in Toronto, a woman walked by askance. The berries couldn’t possibly be safe to eat. But Moncrieff assured her they were and continued picking, placing the fruit in a dry yogurt container she had brought along. She offered the woman a second container, and she joined in. Soon another person stopped to pluck some berries of their own. “We started talking about recipes, where the food was going,” said Moncrieff, a writer and instructor at Humber College. “It was like being in Honest Ed’s looking for the bargains on the table.”

Moncrieff was taking advantage of an untapped food resource. Though some berries are poisonous, the serviceberries she picked that day are just one example of perfectly healthy fruit that many cities have to offer. Across Canada, there are sidewalks like this one, college campus fields, private backyards and front yards brimming with unused fruit, from grapes and plums, to figs and apples. Planted generations earlier, many of these fruit trees and plants will rot because they are presumed poisonous or because their new owners don’t have the knowledge or resources to maintain them.