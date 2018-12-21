UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
(Photo: Tom Childs)

Ontario church cares for creation by keeping bees

“As a faith community, if we don’t look after the planet, we’re missing something,” says one beekeeper and church member.

By Will Pearson

Environment

December 2018

In a field behind Greenwood United, just outside Peterborough, Ont., four beehives buzz with activity. The Greenwood community has been keeping bees since 2016. Earlier this year, their efforts received an accolade from Bee City Canada, a national organization that encourages municipalities, businesses and other organizations to become bee-friendly. Greenwood United is the first faith community ever to receive a Bee City designation.

Greenwood is an amalgamated church, formed from the union of St. Matthew’s and Donwood United churches in 2014. After the merger, the new congregation decided environmental stewardship would be a core value, and beekeeping became a way to live out that commitment.

“As a faith community, if we don’t look after the planet, we’re missing something,” says beekeeper and church member Brian Nichols.

Between five and 10 congregants care for the bees, and another group is in charge of the surrounding pollinator-friendly gardens. The beehives generate enough honey to provide each family in the church with a small jar every year.

Photo: Pixabay.com

Columns

May 2018

On grief and the healing power of gardening

A writer reflects on how growing tomatoes is helping him find peace while dealing with the loss of loved ones, including his son.

by Paul Fraumeni

Bees and other pollinators play an essential role in our ecosystems, but they are threatened by habitat and food loss due to urban development and industrial farming techniques, according to Bee City Canada.

The hives also serve as spiritual inspiration. “The first thing I felt walking into a hive to work was calmness,” says Greenwood beekeeper Ruth Benson.

“It’s kind of therapeutic,” agrees fellow apiarist Anne Wilson, “as long as the bees are happy that day!”

Rev. Allan Smith-Reeve, the minister at Greenwood, is inspired as well. Bees “co-operate in this common cause, and they end up with this sweet product.” Churches should emulate that kind of community, he says.


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Culture

Indigenous actor and singer Tom Jackson has named his annual Christmas charity concert after the song. (Photo: Craig Koshyk)

6 must-hear recordings of the Huron Carol

by Will Pearson

From a beloved version by Tom Jackson to one translated into Mi’kmaw, Jesous Ahatonnia has been adapted in many creative ways over the years.

Promotional Image

Editorials

The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. (Photo: Lindsay Palmer)

Why we pay our interns a fair wage

by Jocelyn Bell

But $15 an hour is only a small step in the right direction.

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Faith

December 2018

The complex history of the Huron Carol

by Will Pearson

A product of 17th-century Jesuit missionaries, the popular hymn was written to introduce the Wendat people to Christianity. The Observer explores its troubled origins and continued use today.

Columns

November 2018

Christians should stop using God to sanctify adoption

by Jackie Gillard

This adoptive mom writes that she's frustrated by the common evangelical Christian message that adoption is always the best outcome for a child.

Columns

November 2018

Christmas music was meaningless to me, so I started listening to this instead

by Paul Fraumeni

Tunes about snow and chestnuts and silent nights didn't bring the power of the holiday home to this writer, so he found a new soundtrack.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore (on leave)
  • Associate Editor: Will Pearson
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold 

  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Digital Editor: Amy van den Berg

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.