Ontario church cares for creation by keeping bees

In a field behind Greenwood United, just outside Peterborough, Ont., four beehives buzz with activity. The Greenwood community has been keeping bees since 2016. Earlier this year, their efforts received an accolade from Bee City Canada, a national organization that encourages municipalities, businesses and other organizations to become bee-friendly. Greenwood United is the first faith community ever to receive a Bee City designation.

Greenwood is an amalgamated church, formed from the union of St. Matthew’s and Donwood United churches in 2014. After the merger, the new congregation decided environmental stewardship would be a core value, and beekeeping became a way to live out that commitment.

“As a faith community, if we don’t look after the planet, we’re missing something,” says beekeeper and church member Brian Nichols.

Between five and 10 congregants care for the bees, and another group is in charge of the surrounding pollinator-friendly gardens. The beehives generate enough honey to provide each family in the church with a small jar every year.