UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Defined as any marriage where one or more parties are under 18, child marriage is documented in cultures across almost every continent. Photo: Pixabay

Canada and other surprising countries where child marriage is still a thing

Widely associated with Muslim-majority and African countries, child marriage isn’t limited to a single religion, ethnicity or socio-economic background.

By Al Donato

Ethics

March 2018

Every year, over 12 million girls are married around the world. Yes, that includes North America.

Defined as any marriage where one or more parties are under 18, child marriage is documented in cultures across almost every continent. The Pew Research Center reports the practice is allowed in 117 countries (many have laws that prevent marriage until 18 but allow exemptions.)

While boys are affected, the clear majority entering these unions are girls. Widely associated with Muslim-majority and African countries, child marriage isn’t limited to a single religion, ethnicity or socio-economic background.

Canada is considered a leader in the movement to eliminate child marriage, for committing millions to prevention initiatives and co-sponsoring the United Nations’ first resolution against child marriages. However, the issue still hits close to home. Marriage is governed by the provinces and territories, and most allow those as young as 16 to be joined in matrimony if they have their parents’ permission. This includes Saskatchewan, Ontario, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Nunavut. In the Yukon, 15 year olds can get married with parental consent.

Here are five other countries where child marriage is surprisingly happening all too often.

1. United States: Even though the legal marrying age is 18, certain circumstances like parental consent, petitioning a judge or pregnancy are legal exceptions to the rule. According to data collected by advocacy group Unchained at Last, around 248,000 children were married in the U.S. from 2000 to 2010. More than three quarters occurred between girls and adult men. According to a Frontline report, the youngest brides were 10-year-old girls from Tennessee who married in 2001.

2. United Kingdom: Minors can marry as young as 16 with parental consent in the UK, except in Scotland where parental consent isn’t required. The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office says it dealt with 371 child marriage cases in 2016.

3. Mexico: In spite of a 2014 federal law prohibiting child marriages, Mexico has the eighth highest number of child marriages in the world. According to a report by the television network Telesur, some states continue to validate child marriages. With parental consent, girls can be married at 14 and boys at 16. One in four Mexican women say they were married before turning 18, Girls Not Brides reports.

4. Turkey: The legal age to marry is 18, but a law passed in 2017 has angered activists for permitting mufti marriages. The law allows unions performed by religious scholars instead of civil courts, who have married girls as young as 12. Many fear this will lead to a further increase in child marriage, which is already on the rise in Turkey. Girls Not Brides notes that 15 percent of girls in the country are married before their eighteenth birthday.

5. Norway: In Norway, the legal marrying age is 18, however 16- and 17-year-olds with parental permission can apply to be exempted from the law. Teen advocates have led a campaign against these exceptions. News agencies report that thousands of youth wrote to their local government representatives, urging them to rewrite the marriage laws. On March 6, Norway’s government voted to postpone the decision to cease exemptions to the legal marrying age.

Bountiful leader Winston Blackmore with some of his daughters and grandchildren.

Features

May 2012

The problem with Bountiful

A renegade Mormon sect in rural British Columbia has long flouted Canada's polygamy ban, citing religious freedom. Prosecutors have been stymied - until now

by Brian Platt


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Justice

The biggest threat to women in South Africa is their partners

by Kristy Woudstra

An investigation of why one woman is murdered every eight hours by her husband or boyfriend in this African country — and how advocates are trying to stop it.

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations: My last conversation with Nanny

by Jocelyn Bell

Editor Jocelyn Bell reflects on the power of our final words with loved ones.

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. The 28-year-old also has a unique musical ability, serving as a United Church music director, and performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Ethics

March 2018

Egerton Ryerson: The legacy of a tarnished hero

by Mike Milne

He founded public education in Ontario — and this very magazine — while also promoting residential schools. How should we judge Ryerson today? Some students want his name and image gone.

Faith

March 2018

Church organist has been leading worship for 86 years

by Wendy Lowden

And Louise Pelley is still going strong at 98 years old.

Society

February 2018

Pro-choice advocates still at risk despite Ontario’s new abortion law

by Jackie Gillard

Threatening messages spray-painted on their doors and lawns won’t stop those advocating for reproductive rights. If anything, they feel even more determined to help protect those seeking an abortion.

Justice

March 2018

The biggest threat to women in South Africa is their partners

by Kristy Woudstra

An investigation of why one woman is murdered every eight hours by her husband or boyfriend in this African country — and how advocates are trying to stop it.

Society

March 2016

The fighter

by Richard Wright

When he was 13 years old, Willie Blackwater stood up to his abuser at a B.C. Indian residential school. His defiance would eventually help change the course of Canadian history.

Society

March 2018

14 writers share their moving final conversations with loved ones

by Various Writers

These stories will make you laugh, cry and rage. Maybe they’ll spark a fond memory. Or perhaps they’ll prompt you to consider the things you need to say now, before it’s too late.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.