UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

How to plan a good leave

By Trisha Elliott

Ethics

May 2018


Rev. Sarah Fanning’s first maternity leave was a model of support: the congregation offered to staff the nursery, the personnel committee was prepared to be flexible if she needed to bring the baby to work, and several members helped her connect with other parents in the community. Congregants and ministers want a healthy ministry and leave experience. Here are some tips to help keep it positive.

1. Know the process

Adam Hanley, The United Church of Canada’s program co-ordinator for ministry personnel vitality, advises ministers who are anticipating going on maternity and/or parental leave to be clear about the process and their eligibility for benefits before they begin the conversation with their personnel committee and treasurer. In his capacity as national staff, Hanley says that he helps ministers and congregations to understand the process. Conference personnel ministers should also be able to offer good procedural advice and best practices.

2. Initiate good communication

Open dialogue is key to maintain-ing healthy relationships between ministers and congregations while planning a leave. Here are some helpful questions to consider: How involved in congregational life does the minister plan to be while on maternity or parental leave? How will shared expectations around leave time be communicated with the congregation? If conflicts arise while the minister is away, how will they be handled? How will the leave impact other staff members, and what conversations need to take place with them in anticipation of the leave? What responses can the personnel committee give to congregants who speak negatively about the minister going on leave or begrudge benefits?

3. Seek financial advice

“I think one of the most stressful parts for the pastoral charge is understanding the top-up payment,” says Hanley. According to United Church employment policy, employees on maternity leave will receive 95 percent of their weekly rate of pay for 17 weeks. Mothers and fathers on parental leave also receive top-up benefits. Hanley has developed a tool to help treasurers understand how to calculate top-up payments and other financial processes. The document, “Calculating Maternity and Parental Leave Top-up,” is available on The United Church of Canada’s website.

4. Develop a return-to-work plan

Some congregations want the minister’s family to be present; others believe their presence detracts from the minister’s work. Likewise, some ministers long for their children to be active members of the congregation, while others find their own children’s presence distracting. What’s more, varying family circumstances and congregational supports for families (like a fully staffed nursery) are a factor. It’s important to share expectations where family is concerned.

5. Value family and church

How congregations receive the news that a minister is expecting, their attitude toward leave and the provisions that are put in place for childcare all speak to how well the church walks the talk of family values. Strong congregations seize the opportunity that a pregnancy presents to demonstrate a commitment to families. In the same way, thoughtful ministers demonstrate their care for the congregation by supporting them through the transition.





Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Interviews

Photo by Cathryn Atkinson

Grassroots environmentalist says climate change remains a ‘people problem’

by Sarah Shanley Hope

In this interview, Solutions Project Executive Editor Sarah Shanley Hope talks about community connection — and a clean-energy future

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations: It’s a long road toward full equality for women

by Jocelyn Bell

'It’s a wonder that we continue to see male ministers as normative and attach shame to female ministers’ biology and sexuality.'

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

United Church music director Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Today, the 28-year-old showcases her unique musical ability, performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Justice

May 2018

Courts tell residential school survivors they didn't go to a residential school

by Josiah Neufeld

During the 1960s and 1970s, more than 1,000 Indigenous children were sent to a United Church-run residence in Teulon, Man. Many were abused but have yet to be heard.

Faith

May 2018

Toronto church builds interfaith friendship

by Vivien Fellegi

Faith

May 2018

Church retreat helps first responders with PTSD

by Joe Martelle

Columns

April 2018

Humboldt: Brody Hinz's life taught us important lessons

by Deanna Robertson

Columns

April 2018

Christians need to take risks and ‘be the church’

by Shawn Ankenmann

Features

April 2018

4 natural alternatives to plastics

by Susan Nerberg

Can we phase out petrochemicals when it comes to making plastic? These researchers think so.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.