Canadians love their exotic pets, but do birds, snakes and capybaras belong in our homes?

It’s an unseasonably hot day in September in Sunderland, Ont., and I’m at the Story Book Farm Primate Sanctuary, the only place in Canada that cares exclusively for rescued monkeys. I’ve come hoping to see a famous monkey, and I’m trying to stay optimistic. The enclosure in front of me is filled with objects: primary-coloured playground equipment, a basketball, a suite of fabric strips to swing on — but there’s no monkey, because he’d rather be inside. “That’s the biggest thing for us,” says Lauren Saville, sanctuary volunteer, primatologist and our tour guide for the afternoon. “They aren’t forced to do anything that they don’t want to do, and they can live as free of a life as possible.”

This particular monkey used to have a very different home. Maybe you remember him from the news. On Dec. 9, 2012, Darwin, an infant Japanese macaque, was found wandering the parking lot of a Toronto Ikea, nestled in a shearling coat. He’d escaped from Yasmin Nakhuda’s car while she did some quick shopping. A few months before, Nakhuda had taken Darwin home from an exotic pet dealer. “He was my child, and I wear my title ‘Monkey Mom’ with pride,” she told CBC for its 2015 documentary Wild & Dangerous. “When I say he is my son, most people look at me and say, ‘Well, she’s gone nuts.’ . . . [But] I’m talking from my heart. Because I’ve seen a little human being in that creature.”

An Ikea employee called Toronto Animal Services. They’re mostly set up to handle cats and dogs, and they didn’t have proof that Darwin had been vaccinated. When Nakhuda arrived, they had her sign a surrender form, and they sent him to Story Book. Nakhuda sued the sanctuary, claiming she didn’t understand that she was signing over her ownership. After a widely covered court battle, Darwin’s future was decided: he was no longer a pet and would grow up on the Story Book farm.

Daina Liepa, co-owner of the sanctuary, says the resident monkeys have a better life there. Some, like Darwin, were pets, while others were former lab monkeys or came from privately owned zoos. She’s seen their personalities emerge and develop over time, watched them relax and stop showing signs of stress. Yet the court ruling actually had nothing to do with where Darwin would have a better life. It hinged on the subtleties of property law, which still sees animals as objects. Cats or dogs remain their owner’s property even if they run down the block; not so for most other species. The judge decided that Nakhuda’s ownership of Darwin ended the moment he stepped out of her car — she decided that Darwin was wild.

Can wild animals become pets? Many Canadians certainly think so. The global trade in live animals is enormous, worth at least $5 billion each year in the legal market alone. No one knows the exact number of creatures coming into this country. We participate in an international treaty that regulates the movement of endangered species across borders, but that leaves innumerable species that aren’t tracked. While most provinces have rules of some kind, there are no federal laws regulating the ownership of exotic pets and no widespread registry of owners. On top of that, the black market is thriving.

Rob Laidlaw is the founder and executive director of Zoocheck, an animal advocacy organization in Toronto. He’s been keeping an eye on exotic pets, which he defines as anything that’s not traditionally considered domesticated. “I’ve seen everything,” he says. He thinks there are probably fewer large species like tigers and bears being kept as pets today, but he still regularly encounters smaller mammals like capybaras and wallabies, and there’s been growth in amphibians, birds and reptiles. “I think if you exclude fish,” Laidlaw says, “you’re still looking at tens if not hundreds of thousands of wild creatures that are in the hands of private individuals.”

For many, including Laidlaw and Liepa, this is a problem. They talk about the danger to people and the risk to the animals’ well-being. On the other side, proponents say that responsible owners can give these animals safe, satisfying lives — and that it’s not our place to judge. These conflicts continue to boil over as more places in Canada move to regulate the ownership of exotic pets. For now, though, a patchwork of inconsistent laws keeps things confusing for both critics and owners. In Ontario, the only animals the province bans are orcas and pit bulls, leaving each city to set its own rules — or not. As Laidlaw puts it, “It’s the Wild West.”