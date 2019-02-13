UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
George Bahm and Vanessa Ægirsdóttir at Bahm's cabin where he harvests fur along his family's traditional trapline. (Photo courtesy of Vanessa Ægirsdóttir)

A Yukon artist and a Tlingit trapper create this stunning jewellery

Trapper George Bahm says his partner's art is a more stable source of money than selling furs at auction houses.

By Amy van den Berg

Ethics

February 2019

In downtown Whitehorse, a 65-square-foot boutique faces the Yukon River. Handwoven tapestries hang on the white walls and Vanessa Ægirsdóttir’s fur jewelry lines the shelves and counters. The store, called V. Ægirsdóttir boutique, has only been open for a few months, but has already drawn local media attention and international interest and customers. Ægirsdóttir’s wearable products present a new pathway to reconciliation with Yukon Territory First Nations—one that honours Indigenous cultures and traditions, yet fosters a sustainable business model for trappers.

Ægirsdóttir’s partner, George Bahm, a Tlingit trapper, is her main fur supplier. From his family’s traditional trapline, Bahm provides Ægirsdóttir with marten, lynx, fox, wolverine, and wolf fur—as available—with which she creates bracelets, earrings, rings, pendants, and more.

The prices for her products are fairly reasonable—you can buy a muskrat fur cocktail ring for $80 and red fox fur earrings for $60—but the couple says the business partnership is a stable source of money and profitable for Bahm compared to the alternative. Trapline-acquired furs are typically sold at auction houses, where pricing fluctuates depending on supply and consumer trends. On the current market, Bahm says at the lowest price, he can sell a lynx pelt for $75, and fox for $50. He told the Yukon News in January this is only half or a third of what trappers should be getting.

Wolf fur earrings from V. Ægirsdóttir boutique. (Photo courtesy of Vanessa Ægirsdóttir)

Despite the financial benefits, Bahm and Ægirsdóttir say their objective isn’t just monetary. What they are selling is a new strategy to encourage the traditional livelihoods of the territory’s First Nations. “The intent is we get more active trappers, and not only getting trappers back on the land, but making it profitable for them, making it viable,” says Bahm. “We want to support them by giving them a better price for their fur.”

Going out on the land and working a trapline is not always cost efficient in Canada’s north. In 2016, Andy Preto, a non-Indigenous Yukon trapper, told CBC News he calculated he was making less than a dollar an hour with fluctuating fur prices. “If you can make even $15,000, you're doing pretty good,” he said. Working his trapline in Haines Junction, a town located an hour and a half from Whitehorse, Preto said trapping was more of a lifestyle than a job.

But for Bahm, trapping is more than a hobby—it is his heritage and right as a Tlingit person. In his “day job,” he works with the Yukon department of education as a First Nations experiential advisor, going to territory schools and working with teachers to educate students on place-based (local) culture using language, song, dance and ancestral technology. But Bahm says he doesn’t like being in town too long, something he says is common among other First Nations people in the Yukon. “I need to be out on the land,” he says. “This [partnership] is a way of carrying on a tradition that reaches more than one thing in my life. It allows me to be out there, it allows me to have an input and a say, it allows me to see what’s going on out there on my traditional territories.”

A textile artist who has lived in the Yukon since 2007, Ægirsdóttir had dabbled with fur in the past, although she only really began creating artwork and jewelry with it after she met Bahm in 2016. “There’s a really vibrant trapping community [in Whitehorse], so the access to furs is really plentiful,” she says. Her wares depend on what is available: this season yielded mostly marten, lynx, one wolverine and no wolf or fox. “They’re out there but they’re sneaky,” she said of the wolves and foxes. 

Bahm has been trapping in the area surrounding his family’s cabin, which is a four-hour drive from Whitehorse, for much of his life. It is only accessible by snowmobile in the winter and a truck in the summer. Bahm also invites friends and visitors to the cabin, many of whom are not Indigenous and are there to help out and learn about trapping.

View this post on Instagram

Because it's important for me to ensure that everyone knows this: Every single piece of fur used in the jewelry and textiles in my boutique is sourced from First Nations trappers; one of whom is my partner and love; George Bahm. All of my furs are ethically and sustainably harvested, most on a trap line that has existed in the same family for generations. The furs are taken with not only adherence to humane trapping standards as set out by the Yukon Territorial Government, but also with practice of ceremony as taught to George and his cousin Chris Hobbis by their Elders. My partner, George has taught me that by wearing fur, we are forever in relationship with that animal and we are duty bound to remember the gift that animal has given to us. It is a privilege to adorn ourselves with the furs, skins, and plumage of the creatures in our sacred wilderness. I am humbled by this knowledge and I hope that every one of you who supports my shop and subsequently George's fur harvest (and that of the rest of our trapping family) remembers these things. Gunałcheesh/ Thank you

A post shared by Textile Artist (@vanessa.aegirsdottir) on

Joining Bahm on the trapline is important to Ægirsdóttir. “I like to accompany him on the trapping runs to visually participate in the harvesting of the fur so I could speak to that as a maker,” she says. “It’s really important to me to understand and whenever possible have experience in the origins of the material.” She hasn’t been able to accompany him into the wilderness much this winter because of the store’s opening and Christmas season orders, but says every weekend in January the two have been out running the traps, a length of about 180 kilometres.

Ægirsdóttir has also learned to skin, something that once made her squirm. On one trip, Bahm came home with a marten and his mom, who was visiting, wagged a finger at Ægirsdóttir and said, “You want to be a trapper, you gotta learn how to skin.”

“Cut to three months later and now I am like, ‘OK, I have four martens to skin. Two for you, two for me. Clock’s ticking, go!’” Ægirsdóttir says.

Gratitude, respect and humility are key to Bahm’s method of harvesting fur for retail. “The method is so important and the intent,” he says. Traditionally, when Indigenous people went into the wilderness to harvest fur, they used quick-kill methods. Modern trapping technology has changed this, but Bahm says it is important to him that the animals do not suffer. “I believe that when you’re around our fur, when you touch it, you wear it, it should feel good, it shouldn’t feel like it was stressed out. So we try to make sure by all standards that the modern trapping methods align with our traditional values.”

With each product, Ægirsdóttir includes a card that explains where the fur comes from and how it was trapped. Part of it reads: “My partner, George has taught me that by wearing fur, we are forever in relationship with that animal and we are duty bound to remember the gift that animal has given to us.”

When the trapline is opened and closed, Bahm will make offerings and offer words of respect and gratefulness and thankfulness to the Creator, the specifics of which he does not want to share. “There’s some that’s meant to be shared so we can all grow, but there’s also some knowledge that just stays with us.”

A wolf fur ring made by Vanessa Ægirsdóttir. (Photo courtesy of Vanessa Ægirsdóttir)

The store opened in October and the couple says the reception has been positive. Ægirsdóttir says half of her customers are from the region while the other is largely tourists. She has even heard from some vegetarians, who, while not interested in buying the products, are supportive of the business and its ethics. As well as running the boutique, Ægirsdóttir says she has a healthy community of customers and supports through her website and Instagram.

Although the boutique is doing well, Bahm and Ægirsdóttir are conscious of their role in Whitehorse as suppliers of fur products. Ægirsdóttir says she respects the work of local First Nations and consciously does not seek to compete with Indigenous artists. She doesn’t create mitts or hats, which are products traditionally made by Indigenous people. Rather, she says she is “hoping to establish this new standard of what is OK to do with fur.”

The couple hopes their partnership will inspire more artists to create products using material supplied by First Nations trappers. “If there are makers at that end of the supply chain, then that just means more success for our trappers,” says Ægirsdóttir.

“I think sometimes people don’t understand what it’s like to be First Nations but still living in this dominant society,” says Bahm. “We’re trying to bridge that gap, we’re trying to allow us as Indigenous people to be able to practice our traditional activities and have them recognized and respected.”

To read more of The United Church Observer's award-winning content, subscribe to the magazine today. 


Rev. Lee Spice attends a Women’s Memorial March in 2017. (Photo: Christine O’Brien/Calgary Journal)

Faith

January 2019

Tlingit minister sees right relations as 'everybody’s story'

As a biracial woman, Rev. Lee Spice brings a unique perspective to ministry.

by Joe Kadi

Justice

Mayson Al Misri at her new apartment in Hamilton, Ont. (Photo: Peter Bregg)

White Helmet hero is haunted by loss and war after escaping Syria and settling in Canada

by Sally Armstrong

Mayson Al Misri and her husband Maan Al Aboud are now safe in Ontario, but she left a lot behind.

Promotional Image

Editorials

The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. (Photo: Lindsay Palmer)

'The Observer' will soon relaunch with a new name and design

by Jocelyn Bell

Our magazine will be going through some changes, but we see blue skies ahead

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Interviews

January 2019

What one plant agriculture expert wants you to know about GMOs

by Amy van den Berg

A recent study found that those who know the least about genetic modification had the most to say about it, so we turned to a researcher to get us up to speed.

Faith

January 2019

Former fundamentalists describe the trauma of leaving their faith

by Anne Bokma

At a weekend retreat, participants find the strength to reclaim their lives.

Faith

January 2019

Why I left the United Church to become a Roman Catholic

by Deirdre Pike

"While it's true I left a church that may have ordained me, I am grateful I joined a church that has sustained me."

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore (on leave)
  • Associate Editor: Will Pearson
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold 

  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Digital Editor: Amy van den Berg

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Marketing Manager: Sarah Watt
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.