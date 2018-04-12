Humboldt crash victim Brody Hinz remembered in touching tribute

A beautiful tribute to Humboldt Broncos statistician Brody Hinz helps all Canadians better understand the person he was.

Hinz, 18, volunteered for the Saskatchewan hockey team. Tragically, he was among the 16 people who have died after the team bus collided with a transport truck last Friday.

"I never knew that it would be the last time that I [could] see you when I dropped you off at your house last Sunday after church," wrote Yoonjin Park Bott on Facebook the day after the crash. "I didn't want to believe it at all... I just wanted to hide my sorrow. But no, I want to share how awesome you were when you were with us."

Park Bott and Hinz attended Humboldt's Westminster United. In her post, she describes him as mature, thoughtful, kind and always willing to help when needed. "Thank you for your support," wrote Park Bott, who runs the church's Sunday school program. "You told me church means a lot to you since you grew up in our church community since you were 5. I felt that you always wanted to be a helpful person around the church. It so inspired me that every week I saw you in our Sunday school room."

Park Bott remembered her friend's passion for sports and that he dreamed of being a sportscaster. She also commented on his thoughtfulness when North and South Korea were recently in the news. "You asked me friendly questions about my country and showed your concern... Thanks for your prayer and support."