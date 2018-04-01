UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Swans parade in Stratford, Ont., last April. Photo: Rubens Alarcon/Alamy Stock Photo

Yes, a swan parade actually exists

For 28 years in Stratford, Ont., swans have paraded through the streets on the first weekend of April, waddling from their winter pens to the banks of the Avon River.

By Keith Reynolds

Faith

April 2018

Swans bring us together. For 28 years in Stratford, Ont., swans have paraded through the streets on the first weekend of April, waddling from their winter pens to the banks of the Avon River. This is the swans’ moment. It is ours, too.

After moving to the community last year, I was encouraged to take in the spring spectacle. I smiled quietly to myself at first. For many years, I lived near Wiarton, Ont., where each winter, Willie would make his prediction on Groundhog Day. It was a tongue-in-cheek event that brought a chuckle to those who would gather on Feb. 2 in the shadow and the light. But swans are no groundhog, I would quickly discover.

I immediately noticed the throngs of people lining the river on this bright, beautiful early April day. They had staked out their places, awaiting the bagpipes to announce the beginning of the parade, when the swans are released from the enclosures that keep them safe in the winter months.

The swans swaggered through the middle of the street in parade formation while several thousand people looked on. The crowd acted as the edges of a pathway, guiding the swans to the river, their mating grounds and home for the spring.

As they made their way down to the water to embark upon a new season, these creatures captured the imagination of those gathered. What would they do? Where would they go?

For good reason, Stratford loves its swans. The birds have been mating and breeding along these shores of the Avon since 1918, when a local resident released a pair of swans into the river, giving them as a gift to the city. Time passed, and their numbers grew. In 1967, Queen Elizabeth gave Canada a gift of a royal herd, ancestors of some of the current swans. Today, anywhere from a dozen to two dozen swans grace the river of this thespian city.

Watching thousands of people congregate that afternoon, I couldn’t help but wonder what spring does for us. We wait for the moment when we can burst open our doors and gather together once again. Winters are long in these parts, and longer still in most of the rest of the country. For Stratford folks, the swan parade is a rite of passage, a ritual to announce the new season has begun.

People lingered along the water, catching up with others they hadn’t seen for some time and making new acquaintances. They paused together, engaging one another as a community. Swans make that happen. They connect us to something larger and longer than me, here and now. An offspring of another time. A hope for an unknown future.

Quiet applause rippled through the crowd as the swans entered the water, growing to a crescendo when a few of them spread their wings, testing their flight. It was a grateful acknowledgment of what is possible, a celebration of the familiar and the yet to be. We look for that here in Stratford. We look for that around the world.

It is a parade of hope, dipping us into the waters of life.

Rev. Keith Reynolds is a worship minister at Avondale United in Stratford, Ont.

This story first appeared in The Observer's April 2018 edition with the title "Birds of a feather."

Noelle Boughton (left) with her brother, Randy, before his transplant. Photo: Courtesy of Marianne Campa

Faith

March 2018

How a medical miracle gave this writer a new perspective on Easter

Noelle Boughton has a new perspective on faith's greatest miracle — thanks to the medical miracle that resurrected her younger brother.

by Noelle Boughton

Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Justice

The biggest threat to women in South Africa is their partners

by Kristy Woudstra

An investigation of why one woman is murdered every eight hours by her husband or boyfriend in this African country — and how advocates are trying to stop it.

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations: My last conversation with Nanny

by Jocelyn Bell

Editor Jocelyn Bell reflects on the power of our final words with loved ones.

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. The 28-year-old also has a unique musical ability, serving as a United Church music director, and performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Ethics

March 2018

Egerton Ryerson: The legacy of a tarnished hero

by Mike Milne

He founded public education in Ontario — and this very magazine — while also promoting residential schools. How should we judge Ryerson today? Some students want his name and image gone.

Faith

March 2018

Church organist has been leading worship for 86 years

by Wendy Lowden

And Louise Pelley is still going strong at 98 years old.

Society

February 2018

Pro-choice advocates still at risk despite Ontario’s new abortion law

by Jackie Gillard

Threatening messages spray-painted on their doors and lawns won’t stop those advocating for reproductive rights. If anything, they feel even more determined to help protect those seeking an abortion.

Justice

March 2018

The biggest threat to women in South Africa is their partners

by Kristy Woudstra

An investigation of why one woman is murdered every eight hours by her husband or boyfriend in this African country — and how advocates are trying to stop it.

Society

March 2016

The fighter

by Richard Wright

When he was 13 years old, Willie Blackwater stood up to his abuser at a B.C. Indian residential school. His defiance would eventually help change the course of Canadian history.

Society

March 2018

14 writers share their moving final conversations with loved ones

by Various Writers

These stories will make you laugh, cry and rage. Maybe they’ll spark a fond memory. Or perhaps they’ll prompt you to consider the things you need to say now, before it’s too late.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.