2017 Press Awards

Various organizations have honoured The United Church Observer with awards for editorial excellence this past year. Here are some of the highlights so far.

By Observer Staff

Faith

April 2018

• "Resisting genocide," by Sally Armstrong and Peter Bregg — Amnesty International Media Award (Online Journalism), Canadian Online Publishing Award (Best Investigative Article or Series) and the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award (Magazines).

• "Many faces, one humanity," by Wade Davis — North American Travel Journalists Award (Photo Essay-Print or Online).







Interviews

Photo: Flip Schulke Archives/Corbis via Getty Images

Martin Luther King Jr: Remembering an icon

by Kenneth Bagnell

On the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s death, we republish highlights of his 1962 interview with The Observer.

Observations

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations: Our magazine's plastic problem

by Jocelyn Bell

"While I can easily defend the use of a polybag on financial grounds, it would be unconscionable to deliver a cover story about plastics . . . in plastic."

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. The 28-year-old also has a unique musical ability, serving as a United Church music director, and performing piano on local and national stages.

Faith

April 2018

Saskatchewan and Indigenous churches split land income

by Nikita Longman

The Saskatchewan and All Native Circle Conferences agree to split the proceeds of oil-rich land.

Faith

April 2018

Churches respond to fentanyl crisis

by Lois Ross

Three United churches have learned how to administer naloxone, the drug overdose antidote.

Ethics

March 2018

Sweden’s governing party pledges to abolish religious schools

by Al Donato

Should they be re-elected in September, the Swedish Social Democrats announced that their education policy would eliminate gender and religious segregation in schools.

Features

December 2012

Bernadette's secret

by Chelsea Temple Jones

Her parents needed a place to hide her. They found it in a United Church maternity home. Decades later, she’s still haunted by what she lost.

Features

April 2018

How Canadians became so addicted to plastic

by Susan Nerberg

First introduced as Bakelite in 1907, fully synthetic plastics weren’t mass produced until the mid-century.

Faith

April 2018

4 science-trained faith leaders share what still gives them goosebumps

by Various Writers

"This greater knowledge amplified my belief in a mysterious God who still offers so much more for us to discover."

