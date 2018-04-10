2017 Press Awards

• "Resisting genocide," by Sally Armstrong and Peter Bregg — Amnesty International Media Award (Online Journalism), Canadian Online Publishing Award (Best Investigative Article or Series) and the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award (Magazines).
• "Many faces, one humanity," by Wade Davis — North American Travel Journalists Award (Photo Essay-Print or Online).
If you enjoy reading our online stories about ethical living, justice and faith, please make a donation to the Friends of The Observer Fund. Supporting our award-winning journalism will help you and others to continue to access ucobserver.org for free in the months to come.