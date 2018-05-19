UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

5 ways to repurpose your church Monday to Saturday

By Pieta Woolley

Faith

May 2018

The hymn books are back in their pew holders, the last butter tart has been eaten, and this week’s bulletins are in the blue bin. Worship is over for another week.

In some places, the church building goes to sleep for the week. But elsewhere, the steepled husks moonlight as kooky and political community hubs.

Typical uses for a dutiful basement include a daycare centre, a home to Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, and a thrift store.

But there’s more. Much more.

In fact, the non-official stuff that happens in church buildings is so scintillating, a couple of Midwest Lutherans wrote a musical comedy called “Church Basement Ladies” back in the 1990s. You can see this Steel Magnolias-like play because it’s touring for the 2018-2019 season.

So if your church building is just loafing Monday to Saturday, it’s time to kick it off the couch. Here’s some inspiration.

1.    Wrestling arena

Where: Eastminster United Church, Toronto

What: In Toronto’s indie circuit, don’t miss the next Greektown Wrestling event on June 16. Weekdays, the masked-and-Spandexed men are worker bees, but on weekends, they compete as wrestlers and entertainers as Space Money, Colt Cabana, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and many more.

What does it represent? Wrestling with the Devil, wrestling with scripture — metaphorically, these guys are right on track.

2.    Microbrewery

Where: Hillhurst United Church, Calgary

What: What to do with an underused gym? This spring, Rev. Jim Pentland proposed to his congregation a brew pub. "One of the things that people are starved for right now is purpose," Pentland told the Calgary Eyeopener. "A sense of spiritual connections and a place to have a good conversation about how we reshape the world, and those two go together." After a church has closed, it’s not unusual for a microbrewery to open in its place, but this is a first for a worshipping congregation.

What does it represent? The United Church has not cracked down on emerging local challenges to its traditional stance on sobriety. Craft beer is on trend. And, Jesus did gather friends with wine. Seems like a win!

3.    Haven: a refuge for gay Christians from non-welcoming denominations

Where: McDougall United Church, Edmonton

What: A monthly ecumenical service in the basement led by Mark Chiang. The space is decorated with a rainbow Pride flag that reads, “Jesus thinks you are fabulous.”

What does it represent? In an often LGBTQ-hostile environment, the gathering is a natural for the United Church. Chiang’s partner, Mark Guevarra, was fired from his ministry job at a nearby Catholic church for starting queer support groups.

4.    Mosque

Where: St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church, Leamington, Ont.

What: Just like in Little Mosque on the Prairie, but in Ontario, the two worshipping communities share space. Leamington welcomed 125 Syrian refugees in 2017, necessitating a bigger mosque.

What does it represent? Earlier this year, a story spread around social media: London, England was supposedly closing 500 churches and opening 423 mosques. Snopes confirmed that the story wasn’t true. In fact, it was racist propaganda. So the success in Leamington represents the opposite of that fear-mongering.

5.    Choir central

Where: Dunbar-Ryerson United Church, Vancouver

What: The two powerhouse West side congregations amalgamated in 2017, and both offer long-term commitments to music. The church is home to five full choirs, both secular and religious, and hosts perpetual concert series and other musical events. Two music ministers are on staff.

What does it represent? As the city has grown and arts spaces have become fewer and more expensive, the church’s willingness to offer affordable live music experiences is precious — and in wealth-obsessed Vancouver, maybe even radical.


Photo Essays

November 2015

Photo Essay: The Hillhurst effect

Inside a United Church success story

by Lyle Aspinall

Author's photo
Pieta Woolley is a writer in Powell River, B.C.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Interviews

Courtesy of Pixabay

Why this woman is leaving the Catholic Church in her 60s

by Angela Mombourquette

After a lifetime devoted to Catholicism, a Nova Scotia teacher is settling in with the United Church of Canada. Here, she explains why.

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations: It’s a long road toward full equality for women

by Jocelyn Bell

'It’s a wonder that we continue to see male ministers as normative and attach shame to female ministers’ biology and sexuality.'

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

United Church music director Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Today, the 28-year-old showcases her unique musical ability, performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Faith

May 2018

Toronto church builds interfaith friendship

by Vivien Fellegi

Faith

May 2018

This parent found no support for her autistic daughter — and decided to change that

by Kieran Delamont

Suzanne Allen talks about raising a daughter on the autism spectrum and bringing all autistic girls together

Faith

May 2018

Church retreat helps first responders with PTSD

by Joe Martelle

Interviews

May 2018

Why this woman is leaving the Catholic Church in her 60s

by Angela Mombourquette

After a lifetime devoted to Catholicism, a Nova Scotia teacher is settling in with the United Church of Canada. Here, she explains why.

Ethics

May 2018

Pregnant in the pulpit

by Trisha Elliott

Ministers who take a maternity leave still face discrimination in their own congregations

Interviews

May 2018

The two words Rev. Cheri DiNovo wants to hear from the United Church

by Alex Mlynek

The Toronto minister talks about her disappointment over the church’s silence when she officiated the country’s first legalized same-sex marriage 17 years ago – and why she wants an apology.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.