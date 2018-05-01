Watching and hoping

If U.S. President Donald Trump
sits down for a historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later this spring, many people in the United Church will be watching closely. The denomination has a long tradition of mission and partnership in the Korean Peninsula and has worked closely with Korean Christian organizations in advocating for a lasting peace. Here, we talk to three church leaders about the political climate.Patti Talbot, The United Church of Canada’s global partnership team leader
Talbot was in Seoul this past March for a conference hosted by the National Council of Churches in Korea when the leaders of North and South Korea announced plans to meet. Talbot says conference-goers responded “with cautious joy and hope” at news of the April summit
— only the third direct meeting of Korean leaders since the Korean War. Now, she says, “all people of goodwill must work together with renewed urgency to prevent the very real spectre of another war in the region, and to reduce tensions and promote dialogue.”Erich Weingartner, retired World Council of Churches (WCC) human rights specialist
Weingartner first became involved in the Koreas in 1978, helping to arrange meetings between churches in the South and North. He also lived in North Korea for two years in the late 1990s, managing UN food aid following a devastating famine. Weingartner says successful diplomacy is about building relationships, and “churches are very good at people-to-people relations.” He points to United Church-supported WCC efforts to regularly bring North and South Korean Christians together, as well as international gatherings like the recent Vancouver Women’s Forum on Peace and Security on the Korean Peninsula, which Talbot took part in. “All of that feeds into . . . what in politics is called atmospherics,” he says, “to kind of create an atmosphere where it becomes normal and logical and possible to talk about peace.”Rev. Catherine Christie, former United Church overseas worker
Recently back in Saskatchewan after seven years in Seoul, Christie says the South Koreans she knows are cheering the peace process on. The Olympic truce and more recent talks have improved their mood, she reflects. “I think a lot of people have a lot of hope for the present situation.”
