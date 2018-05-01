Welcome to church(ish)

A new initiative at Calgary’s McDougall United
hopes to appeal to those who might be deterred by a traditional worship service. Called church(ish), the program is designed for people with little or no religious affiliation who still seek a spiritual connection, says Pam Rocker, director of family and spiritual development at the church.
“There was this missing piece of a gathering that was open and felt safe and brave for people who were maybe curious about religion,” says Rocker. “Or for those who have had really bad experiences with religion.”
The first church(ish) gathering took place in early February as a pilot project for five services — one a month until June. The launch was aided by a grant from the United Church’s EDGE network
for new and renewing ministries. “We think there is a desire for this,” says Rocker, who is also vice-chair of The Observer
board. “I think we’re on to something.”
Meetings begin Sundays at 6:30 p.m. with light food and coffee. The actual gathering gets going at 7 p.m. And it’s very casual. There are no traditional readings or a sermon, but there is storytelling and talk of biblical passages and other sacred texts on the month’s theme. “We also use video, poetry and cultural music,” says Rocker.
She adds, “We hope to offer a space where no one has to fit in, but anyone can belong.”
