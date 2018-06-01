UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

Documentary looks at United Church's 1986 apology to Indigenous people

“The history of the present involves a thinking of how we’ve come to our point and reflect on it critically. It’s the history of the present that I’m interested in.”

Faith

June 2018

Hoi Cheu, a Sudbury, Ont., filmmaker and professor, has released his documentary Truly and Humbly: Memories of the First Apology, about The United Church of Canada’s apology to Indigenous people in 1986.

Cheu began filming in 2014 after Natasha Gerolami, a United Church member and head librarian at Huntington University in Sudbury, discovered her school didn’t have any documentation of the event. She and Gillian Schell, a member of the Manitou Intentional Learning Community, approached Cheu about creating a record of the historical moment, which was significant for both the church and those it had harmed.

Director Hoi Cheu
Director Hoi Cheu
The project had no budget, but Cheu thought that it was interesting enough to do for free. “If it’s a meaningful project,” he says, “I will do it.” To produce the hour-long film, which was released on YouTube last November, Cheu interviewed several local people who attended the 1986 General Council, and then realized they were all white. The only surviving Indigenous people with first-hand knowledge of the apology lived in British Columbia. Huntington University provided Cheu with the funds to travel and speak with them. 

Cheu focused the interviews on what the apology means to the church and all Canadians today, rather than just preserving what happened more than 30 years ago. “A history of the past is oftentimes used to justify what we do now — to make us feel better,” he says. “The history of the present involves a thinking of how we’ve come to our point and reflect on it critically. It’s the history of the present that I’m interested in.”

Watch the documentary here: 

Instructors at the RCMP Academy in Regina, Sask., are trained on how to do the blanket exercise.

Justice

July 2018

Why this blanket exercise is now essential training for RCMP cadets

The exercise synthesizes 500 years of colonization under the observation of a local Indigenous elder.

by Wanda Schmöckel


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Environment

Song leader, police and gate blockers in front of the Kinder Morgan gates. Photo by Kimiko Karpoff

A Kinder Morgan protest in photos and song

by Kimiko Karpoff

A faith leader reflects on protesting the pipeline with the Water Protectors from the Tsleil-Waututh nation.

Promotional Image

Editorials

The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. Photo: Lindsay Palmer

Observations: #MeToo

by Jocelyn Bell

Our hope is that by giving voice to these #MeToo stories, a new conversation about sexual misconduct can begin.

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

United Church music director Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Today, the 28-year-old showcases her unique musical ability, performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Society

June 2018

Why some women of colour are hesitant to say #MeToo

by Jacky Habib

Three women share their stories in the hope of creating safe spaces they never had.

Environment

May 2018

A Kinder Morgan protest in photos and song

by Kimiko Karpoff

On April 28, 2018, faith leaders from many traditions, including the United Church, stood in solidarity with Water Protectors from the Tsleil-Waututh nation to protest the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion in Burnaby, B.C.. Kimiko Karpoff captured the day in pictures.

Faith

June 2018

After 93 years, this will be the United Church's last General Council meeting

by Mike Milne

When the United Church meets in July, top priorities will be a streamlined governance structure and Indigenous ministries.

Justice

June 2018

#MeToo in the United Church

by Trisha Elliott

9 women share their stories of harassment and sexual assault in the United Church.

Columns

May 2018

On grief and the healing power of gardening

by Paul Fraumeni

A writer reflects on how growing tomatoes is helping him find peace while dealing with the loss of loved ones, including his son.

Editorials

June 2018

Observations: #MeToo

by Jocelyn Bell

Our hope is that by giving voice to these #MeToo stories, a new conversation about sexual misconduct can begin.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.