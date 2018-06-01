Documentary looks at United Church's 1986 apology to Indigenous people

Hoi Cheu, a Sudbury, Ont., filmmaker and professor, has released his documentary Truly and Humbly: Memories of the First Apology , about The United Church of Canada’s apology to Indigenous people in 1986. Cheu began filming in 2014 after Natasha Gerolami, a United Church member and head librarian at Huntington University in Sudbury, discovered her school didn’t have any documentation of the event. She and Gillian Schell, a member of the Manitou Intentional Learning Community, approached Cheu about creating a record of the historical moment, which was significant for both the church and those it had harmed.

The project had no budget, but Cheu thought that it was interesting enough to do for free. “If it’s a meaningful project,” he says, “I will do it.” To produce the hour-long film, which was released on YouTube last November, Cheu interviewed several local people who attended the 1986 General Council, and then realized they were all white. The only surviving Indigenous people with first-hand knowledge of the apology lived in British Columbia. Huntington University provided Cheu with the funds to travel and speak with them.

Cheu focused the interviews on what the apology means to the church and all Canadians today, rather than just preserving what happened more than 30 years ago. “A history of the past is oftentimes used to justify what we do now — to make us feel better,” he says. “The history of the present involves a thinking of how we’ve come to our point and reflect on it critically. It’s the history of the present that I’m interested in.”

Watch the documentary here: