This Ontario church will soon be a homeless shelter

The building where congregants of Knox United gather to worship has been a spiritual home in Kenora, Ont., for over a century. But soon it will be transformed to include a different type of home — a shelter for the area’s homeless.



This isn’t an entirely new idea for Knox. The congregation offered its gym as a temporary emergency shelter for four months in 2016 when the existing local facility abruptly closed. At the time, it was an imperfect but much-needed bridge solution until an alternative was found. Unfortunately, that new location could only commit to two years, and once again the area’s shelter needed to move.



After months of dialogue between the church, city council and the Kenora District Services Board (KDSB), it was decided that Knox’s underutilized 6,200-square-foot space could be successfully converted to include a permanent 24-7 shelter, the first of its kind in the district. The city rezoned the church and its associated buildings to legally house the facility.



