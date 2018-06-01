Is yoga a form of spiritual appropriation?

When Laura Kooji, an Anishnaabe student educator in Hamilton, heard about a nearby wellness centre that was offering Indigenous healer certification alongside such practices as chakra readings and reflexology, she was angry. “The idea was that anyone could take a series of workshops on practices like medicine-wheel teachings and smudging ceremonies, and then they’d get a certificate and could call themselves a Native shaman,” she says. “It bothered me that here was somebody claiming to be a visionary shaman who was making money off practices that our people were once arrested and jailed for performing.” Kooji and others in the local Indigenous community wrote to the owner of the wellness centre to ask her to stop offering this certification, and she did.
That’s just one example of spiritual appropriation, the practice of engaging in sacred traditions or using religious objects from cultures that have been disenfranchised by the dominant group. There are plenty of others: white women wearing a bindi or head wrap as a fashion statement, Christians making their own dreamcatchers and homeowners using Buddha heads as doorstops.
The spiritual but not religious (SBNR), who don’t have a specific faith tradition to call their own, like to sample from the buffet of world religions — they might dabble in Buddhist meditation, finger Hindu prayer beads or wave a smudge stick to cleanse their surroundings. Since their numbers are growing
(they now represent 39 percent of Canadians, according to a 2015 Angus Reid poll), so too is the incidence of spiritual appropriation, according to Matthew S. Hedstrom, a religious studies professor who teaches a course on the SBNR at the University of Virginia. “There isn’t a church they go to, so they are more steeped in that world of picking and choosing. They tend to be liberal and middle class and see themselves as open-minded, so they’d probably be affronted by the idea that they are stealing.”
A lot of folks are getting bent out of shape over the suggestion that their favourite workout counts as appropriation. Yoga, a Hindu spiritual tradition that was suppressed under British rule, has morphed into a calisthenics practice that, let’s face it, a lot of people do to make their butt look good. The Hindu American Foundation has a Take Back Yoga initiative, and earlier this year a religious studies professor at Michigan State University made headlines when she wrote that Lululemon-clad practitioners often perpetuate the “continuation of white supremacy and colonialism.” Three years ago, a yoga teacher at the University of Ottawa was told to stop her free classes
due to similar appropriation concerns. Outrage followed, with Globe and Mail columnist Margaret Wente lamenting that now “even eating Chinese or Mexican food can get you into trouble.”
Some well-meaning spiritual seekers argue that adopting sacred traditions or objects is actually a way of honouring them and constitutes a legitimate cultural exchange. But certain practices ring hollow if they aren’t observed properly. Just consider the idea of someone casually wearing an unearned Purple Heart.
Mary Mueller Shutan, a Chicago author who has blogged
about spiritual appropriation, says that before adopting a sacred tradition, it’s important to go deep rather than dabble. Learn about the roots of the practice, understand the culture’s history of oppression and seek permission before engaging in it. “If you don’t fully understand all that is going on with the culture and the ceremonies or practices you are emulating, it’s cultural appropriation,” she says. “Beyond that, it’s just rude.” Anne Bokma is a journalist in Hamilton.
Sign up for our free e-newsletter now!
Get The Observer’s latest stories on justice, faith and ethics by signing up for our e-newsletter. It only takes a few seconds to join and we’ll deliver award-winning content to your in-box.
SIGN UP TODAY