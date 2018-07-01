On her formative years: I was born and raised in British Columbia. My father was a United Church minister. When I graduated from the University of British Columbia, I applied to the United Church to go and teach English. I got sent to South Korea. It was three years after the Korean War, and the country was very poor. I was in Seoul, and I taught in the only women’s university.

On her love of travel: It all goes back, I think, to when I was a child in Prince George, B.C. We had visitors who were missionaries in Africa. I loved the adventure stories. Here I am, about eight or nine, and I kept thinking to myself, "I’m going to have adventures!"

On her career: I studied theology at McGill. In 1964, I got really interested in the Old Testament, so I applied to do a PhD at the University of Toronto. I went to Israel in 1966 on a scholarship, and I was there during the Six-Day War in 1967. When I came back to Montreal, the dean of the faculty of religious studies at McGill said to me, "Where have you been? I’ve got a job for you." He wanted to get a woman onto the faculty. At the time, only two per cent of staff were women. I taught the Old Testament and Hebrew language all that time, and then I was asked to put my name up for dean. I became dean of the faculty in 1986. I was the first female dean at McGill. I was the lowest-paid dean in the university — but I was able to get my female colleague in the faculty equal pay.

On new options: I have never been married. I chose not to marry. I think it was my generation that started that choice.

On volunteering: I finished my term as dean at age 65. I decided that I was going to volunteer to teach in a developing country. At 67, I went to Indonesia. I taught in a Christian institution and in a Muslim institution. It was a great experience for me.

On faith: I have never questioned my faith. It’s very emotional. I feel very grounded in my belief in God. Every week, unless the weather is too bad, I go up to the University Hill congregation on the UBC campus.

On retirement: I live in assisted living in Langley, B.C. I miss living in a university community, but most of my family is out here. I’d love to travel more, to Africa, but it isn’t realistic — I’m 85! I feel blessed that I have travelled as much as I have.

This interview has been condensed and edited, and first appeared in The Observer's July/August 2018 edition with the title 'At the time, only two percent of faculty were women.'