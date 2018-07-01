UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

Donna Runnalls, McGill’s first female dean, looks back on her groundbreaking career

Biblical scholar Donna Runnalls has lived and worked in South Korea, Israel and Indonesia. She is a member of University Hill United in Vancouver.

By Amanda Stutt

Faith

July 2018

On her formative years: I was born and raised in British Columbia. My father was a United Church minister. When I graduated from the University of British Columbia, I applied to the United Church to go and teach English. I got sent to South Korea. It was three years after the Korean War, and the country was very poor. I was in Seoul, and I taught in the only women’s university.

On her love of travel: It all goes back, I think, to when I was a child in Prince George, B.C. We had visitors who were missionaries in Africa. I loved the adventure stories. Here I am, about eight or nine, and I kept thinking to myself, "I’m going to have adventures!"

On her career: I studied theology at McGill. In 1964, I got really interested in the Old Testament, so I applied to do a PhD at the University of Toronto. I went to Israel in 1966 on a scholarship, and I was there during the Six-Day War in 1967. When I came back to Montreal, the dean of the faculty of religious studies at McGill said to me, "Where have you been? I’ve got a job for you." He wanted to get a woman onto the faculty. At the time, only two per cent of staff were women. I taught the Old Testament and Hebrew language all that time, and then I was asked to put my name up for dean. I became dean of the faculty in 1986. I was the first female dean at McGill. I was the lowest-paid dean in the university — but I was able to get my female colleague in the faculty equal pay.

On new options: I have never been married. I chose not to marry. I think it was my generation that started that choice.

On volunteering: I finished my term as dean at age 65. I decided that I was going to volunteer to teach in a developing country. At 67, I went to Indonesia. I taught in a Christian institution and in a Muslim institution. It was a great experience for me.

On faith: I have never questioned my faith. It’s very emotional. I feel very grounded in my belief in God. Every week, unless the weather is too bad, I go up to the University Hill congregation on the UBC campus.

On retirement: I live in assisted living in Langley, B.C. I miss living in a university community, but most of my family is out here. I’d love to travel more, to Africa, but it isn’t realistic — I’m 85! I feel blessed that I have travelled as much as I have.

This interview has been condensed and edited, and first appeared in The Observer's July/August 2018 edition with the title 'At the time, only two percent of faculty were women.'


Photo courtesy of Cody Hughes/FitCode Conditioning

Faith

February 2018

Meet the world's strongest church organist

‘Music’s my real love. Powerlifting is a fun hobby.’

by Alison Brooks-Starks

Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Society

Sandy and Allan Wilson.

“Thank you for being my dopted parents”

by Allan Wilson

Eighteen years after his teen son died of cancer, this writer celebrates a new type of fatherhood when he becomes legal guardian of a man with disabilities.

Promotional Image

Observations

Editor/Publisher of The Observer, Jocelyn Bell.

Observations: The rewards of letting go

by Jocelyn Bell

Editor Jocelyn Bell reflects on the upcoming changes for The United Church of Canada, the magazine and in her own life.

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

United Church music director Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Today, the 28-year-old showcases her unique musical ability, performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Society

June 2018

Why some women of colour are hesitant to say #MeToo

by Jacky Habib

Three women share their stories in the hope of creating safe spaces they never had.

Environment

May 2018

A Kinder Morgan protest in photos and song

by Kimiko Karpoff

On April 28, 2018, faith leaders from many traditions, including the United Church, stood in solidarity with Water Protectors from the Tsleil-Waututh nation to protest the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion in Burnaby, B.C.. Kimiko Karpoff captured the day in pictures.

Faith

June 2018

After 93 years, this will be the United Church's last General Council meeting

by Mike Milne

When the United Church meets in July, top priorities will be a streamlined governance structure and Indigenous ministries.

Justice

June 2018

#MeToo in the United Church

by Trisha Elliott

9 women share their stories of harassment and sexual assault in the United Church.

Columns

May 2018

On grief and the healing power of gardening

by Paul Fraumeni

A writer reflects on how growing tomatoes is helping him find peace while dealing with the loss of loved ones, including his son.

Editorials

June 2018

Observations: #MeToo

by Jocelyn Bell

Our hope is that by giving voice to these #MeToo stories, a new conversation about sexual misconduct can begin.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Intern: Mugoli Samba
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.