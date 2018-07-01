UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
A sign with the names of victims of a school shooting in Parkland, Fla. is seen at a vigil for the victims at Tam High School in Mill Valley, Calif. on Feb. 15, 2018. (Photo credit: Fabrice Florin/Flickr)

How the United Church community can respond to the evils of the world

Answers to your faith questions.

By Christopher White

Faith

July 2018

Q: Recently the news has been filled with events like the van attack in Toronto, school shootings in Texas and deaths in Gaza. How does the United Church deal with evil?

A: As a church, we recognize that evil is present in the world. In the United Church’s book of services, there is a little-known liturgy called To Resist Evil. Here’s one of its prayers: "Free us we pray, from the death-dealing power of evil, from our desires for revenge and vengeance, and all forms of domination. Release us into the resurrection of Christ that we may work to free all creation."

This service is there to help people deal with the radical evil they may face in this life, says Rev. Sandra Beardsall, professor of church history and ecumenics at St. Andrew’s College in Saskatoon. Our Methodist forebears "saw themselves in a battle with the devil," she says. "[Founder John] Wesley wrestled with this notion frequently, seeing the devil as the one who wanted to wrench him away from the love of God." In our contemporary theology, however, we acknowledge that evil is real but not in a personified way.

Many people wonder why evil exists. In theology, this is an issue called theodicy. In short, it asks, "How can a loving God let awful things happen in the world?"

As a pastor, I have seen and experienced too much pain to find the "why" question useful. There simply is no answer.

I have found the writing of Scottish theologian John Swinton to be particularly helpful in the face of this quandary. In his book Raging with Compassion: Pastoral Responses to the Problem of Evil, he points out that the early church never asked the "why" question. People simply assumed that evil existed and came up with practical responses to it. He writes, "They created faithful forms of communities within which the impact of evil and suffering could be absorbed, resisted and transformed."

To me, this focus on collective action is key. As a pastor, I have seen and experienced too much pain to find the "why" question useful. There simply is no answer.

Rather, what’s important is how a church community reacts and responds to evil. Our Creed calls upon us to "resist evil," and our Song of Faith says, "Yet evil does not — cannot — undermine or overcome the love of God."

We should sit with those in great pain and surround them with love. We should also have the courage to call out the sources of evil that exist in our society and the wider world. We need to do both, or our response to evil is incomplete.

This story first appeared in The Observer's July/August 2018 edition with the title "Reckoning with evil."

Rev. Christopher White is in ministry with the people of St. Mark’s United in Toronto.


Photo: Pixabay.com

Ethics

April 2018

Why inaction is the devil we should actually fear

"We miss the fact that the real devil in our society is how so many allow evil to happen. The devil is not in our action but in our inaction."

by Christopher Levan

Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Society

Sandy and Allan Wilson.

“Thank you for being my dopted parents”

by Allan Wilson

Eighteen years after his teen son died of cancer, this writer celebrates a new type of fatherhood when he becomes legal guardian of a man with disabilities.

Promotional Image

Observations

Editor/Publisher of The Observer, Jocelyn Bell.

Observations: The rewards of letting go

by Jocelyn Bell

Editor Jocelyn Bell reflects on the upcoming changes for The United Church of Canada, the magazine and in her own life.

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

United Church music director Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Today, the 28-year-old showcases her unique musical ability, performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Society

June 2018

Why some women of colour are hesitant to say #MeToo

by Jacky Habib

Three women share their stories in the hope of creating safe spaces they never had.

Environment

May 2018

A Kinder Morgan protest in photos and song

by Kimiko Karpoff

On April 28, 2018, faith leaders from many traditions, including the United Church, stood in solidarity with Water Protectors from the Tsleil-Waututh nation to protest the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion in Burnaby, B.C.. Kimiko Karpoff captured the day in pictures.

Faith

June 2018

After 93 years, this will be the United Church's last General Council meeting

by Mike Milne

When the United Church meets in July, top priorities will be a streamlined governance structure and Indigenous ministries.

Justice

June 2018

#MeToo in the United Church

by Trisha Elliott

9 women share their stories of harassment and sexual assault in the United Church.

Columns

May 2018

On grief and the healing power of gardening

by Paul Fraumeni

A writer reflects on how growing tomatoes is helping him find peace while dealing with the loss of loved ones, including his son.

Editorials

June 2018

Observations: #MeToo

by Jocelyn Bell

Our hope is that by giving voice to these #MeToo stories, a new conversation about sexual misconduct can begin.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Intern: Mugoli Samba
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.