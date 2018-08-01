UC Observer logo
This fall, put giving at the heart of your congregation

By United Church of Canada Foundation Staff

Faith

August 2018
This story has been sponsored by the United Church of Canada Foundation.

Fall, with its centrepiece holiday of Thanksgiving, is traditionally a time for reflection, gratitude and generosity.

So what better time to start or renew your congregational giving program at your church? 

Encourage contributing to God’s mission in the congregation, in the community, and in the Mission & Service of The United Church of Canada.

Place giving at the centre of our commitment as disciples of Jesus Christ and open a conversation about giving, with plenty of prayer and reflection on our own blessings.

Start with a modest goal, from preaching a sermon on generosity and gratitude to making a commitment to starting a Giving Team in the congregation.

Through Called to Be the Church, you can find everything you need to encourage giving, from inspirational videos to sermons. 

This year, find a focus on how to start a community meal, special Thanksgiving and Lent programming, and specific help for smaller congregations. 

The Stewardship Toolkit even includes resources on how to share "Why I Give” stories, and templates for written and verbal announcements.

Embody the principles for your congregation though the toolkit's three pillars of Inspire! Invite! Thank!

Inspire generosity through telling stories of faith in action, whether through writing, speaking or worshipping.

Invite in a clear, direct and personal way: each person is giving to God’s work through the ongoing mission of the United Church of Canada.

Thank God for our blessings, and thank those who give through timely, sincere and personal messages, face to face or in a handwritten note.

In the words of the late Arthur Ashe, star tennis player and social justice advocate, "Start where you are; Use what you have; Do what you can!"

Learn more at StewardshipToolkit.ca.

You can also access coaching and support, connect with Giving Team staff in your region, or just get answers to questions at 1-800-268-3781, ext 2737, or at called@united-church.ca.


