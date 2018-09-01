How the United Church helped us settle in Canada

Brooks on leaving Liberia: I was forced to leave Liberia or face persecution due to my Christian beliefs. I come from a tribal culture, and with the passing of my father I was expected to step into his role. The initiation involves the drawing of blood, markings on the back and circumcision. To refuse could result in death. I was terrified, but it was terrible leaving my family.

Hawa on her husband’s escape: It all happened so quickly. Brooks went to the airport, bought a ticket and left like a thief in the night. We had very little time to say goodbye. The children and I were on the run for months. Finally, we moved to Monrovia [the capital] and stayed there. It was a very difficult and trying time for all of us. Brooks on being away from his family: It was very scary. When the Ebola virus broke out in Liberia in 2014, I phoned them at least 10 times a day. Hawa would tell me how every day they would see at least 40 people dying in the streets. By the grace of God, she and the children were saved.

Brooks on being brought back together: In December 2016, Hawa and the children were granted permanent residency status. Our 12-year-old son, Evans, has some health problems, so I left Newfoundland in February 2017 and moved to London to have access to a children’s hospital.

I stayed at the Salvation Army Centre of Hope. The following Sunday, I looked on my phone to find a church. Trinity United Church Community Centre seemed to stand out, so I took a cab from downtown to go to the service. I felt so welcome that I kept coming back. The people from Trinity and also Vanneck United in Ilderton, Ont., helped me tremendously in getting an apartment and having it furnished for the arrival of my family in May.