Mable and Mouse have comforted a young girl at a funeral and relaxed people at meetings. During the workday, the pair are a great help in relieving office stress. (Credit: Cassie Thurrott)

These Edmonton church cats bring all the snuggles... unless you're a mouse

The two take their jobs as hunters seriously.

By Alison Brooks-Starks

September 2018

Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton is home to two unusual employees. Mable is a grey-and-gold beauty with long fur. Her son, ironically named Mouse, is a playful young tabby. The pair may look cuddly, but they are deadly hunters. And hunting is what they were adopted to do.

Kirk had a serious mouse problem before the cats took charge. Sally-Anne Woolnough, an office administrator for Edmonton Presbytery and the building’s facility manager, discussed the issue with a vet, pest control, an allergist and the SPCA. The results were overwhelmingly in favour of getting the cats rather than using traps or poison, especially in a place with so many kids. Even just the smell of cats can deter mice. Felines in the sanctuary also have a long pedigree. At Toronto’s Trinity-St. Paul’s United, for example, the splendidly fluffy Meesha is a popular presence on Instagram.



Mable and Mouse take their job as mousers seriously. Woolnough recalls startling a mouse that was dining on sugar on the kitchen counter. Suddenly, Mabel popped up out of nowhere, hot on its trail. Leaping off the countertop, she pursued it out the door and into the gym. Then the mouse was gone — dinner. The cats have also expanded their role from pest control to pet therapy. They have comforted a young girl at a funeral and relaxed people at meetings. During the workday, the pair are a great help in relieving office stress. “They know who really wants the snuggles,” says Woolnough.

Photo: Westminster United

How churches are saving themselves through real estate

Churches across the country are trading their valuable real estate for long-term funding. But success takes more than good intentions.

by Mike Milne

Kirk United will be disbanding next June, and the building is transitioning into a community centre. It already houses Edmonton Presbytery, numerous local groups and five congregations. The cats have won the hearts of these communities. Mable was even named an honorary member of the Kirk United board after she attended a meeting, sitting politely on a chair with her head peeking over the table’s edge. Both cats are very social. Mable will wander into the middle of a group of people and roll on the ground. “She is a belly-rub fan,” says Woolnough. And Mable’s admirers are more than happy to oblige.

Promotional Image
