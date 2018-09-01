A play-by-play of General Council 43

The 43rd General Council already feels different, and I’ve only just walked through the door. It’s the end of July, and I can tell innovation is ushering in the weeklong gathering of United Church representatives in Oshawa, Ont.
The Festival of Faith, taking place the first weekend, sets an upbeat tone. It’s hard not to be happy surrounded by exhibitors and workshop leaders passionate about their ministries and brimming with new ideas. The pressure to discern how to reshape the church is off. There’s more room to experiment.
“It’s good to get used to different,” says Moderator Rt. Rev. Jordan Cantwell as she welcomes commissioners on the first day and explains the Council’s new process, which separates meeting business into listening, discussion and decision-making sessions. “It’s a paradigm shift,” says Rev. Larry Doyle, chair of the General Council’s planning committee. “In the past, we leapt to debate. We debated the solution and often only scratched the surface of the underlying issue. The new proposal format puts the issue up front, and then we look at the possible ways forward.”
This General Council also promises an ecclesial shift, with a pivotal decision pending on whether to enact the remits (church-wide votes) that will alter the denominational structure, folding 86 Presbyteries and 13 Conferences into 16 regions. The upshot is a leaner organization, led by an executive about one-third the size, with larger regions tasked with offering support and oversight to communities of faith (including churches, pastoral charges and other spiritual communities). It’s a groundbreaking move that will change the way the United Church has operated since inception. Yet the decision itself is anticlimactic. It takes less time for commissioners to reform the church than it does to direct the general secretary to work on an email decision-making policy.
The emotion comes a couple of days later when everyone gathers to bid Presbyteries and Conferences adieu. Commissioners begin to embrace and make their way to Conference executives, who anoint their heads with oil in a tender and heartfelt goodbye. The outpouring is a reminder that the way we organize ourselves is more than governance — church structures help construct and contain relationships.
Ironically, while the denominational structure is shrinking, the church itself is expanding. There’s a standing ovation and impromptu “hallelujahs” when commissioners vote to enter into full communion with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the United States and Canada. The General Council also approves the Calls to the Church, drafted by the Caretakers of our Indigenous Circle, a group made up of representatives from across the country. A national Indigenous organization and an Elders council will be created as part of a larger commitment to right relations.
Reconciliation is the hub around which the 43rd General Council turns, both philosophically and literally. Between the gymnasium where the large plenary sessions are held and the building where workshops take place stands a canvas-covered Indigenous lodge. Inside, commissioners sit in chairs along the edge as Indigenous teachers Jess Swance-Smith and Rev. Evan Smith hold out traditional medicines — cedar, tobacco and sage — and demonstrate how to smudge. Smith describes what it means to be both two-spirited and Indigenous. She says that historically, two-spirited Indigenous people were the first to be killed by missionaries and that the Cree language recognizes six genders.
On the second-last day, a theremin warbles auspiciously in the background as commissioners spend six minutes in prayer before casting their final vote — Rev. Richard Bott, who recently served Pacific Spirit United in Vancouver, is elected moderator. While the drama of that moment is expected, no one anticipates the response to Rev. Paul Douglas Walfall’s address the next day.
In the last hours of the business meeting, Douglas Walfall, who is an intercultural observer at General Council, takes the podium. He says he has yet to hear an acknowledgment of racism in the church and that at times he feels invisible. “Part of the problem may well be that you have not stopped to listen to our story.”
So he recounts some stories for us: a black minister who was told he should accept the terms of employment because the congregation had taken pity on him to bring him to Canada from a poor country; church members who wouldn’t shake their minister’s hand because she was black; another whose congregant said he was a “black boy who needs to be put in his place.”
Prejudice and systemic racism continue to be a reality in Canadian society, Walfall says. “Let us ensure that the people who sit at the table [of the church] are there not as guests but as valued members of the family,” he concludes.
His message takes root, and the room breaks open. A spontaneous motion seeks forgiveness. Then there’s talk of apology. Commissioners line up to share experiences of racism inside and outside the church. The planned meeting agenda is set aside. Stories flow for two hours, streaming testimonies of judgment, exclusion, pain and grace. The dinner hour comes and goes.
The final testimony comes from moderator nominee Colin Phillips, who uses a device to give voice to his words. He speaks about how commissioners avoided him throughout the week, fearing his disability: “You were afraid. You were not able to get past that fear to even sit [down with me].”
Cantwell places her hand on her heart, visibly moved. “Friends, this is holy ground we walk on. May we tread lightly and with respect,” she says, inviting the Council to finally break for supper.
“Uyai mose, tinamate Mwari — Come, all you people, come and praise your maker.” The choir sways, chanting in Shona and English during the closing service.
“When next we gather, we’ll be a different church,” says the liturgist. And I have no doubt. A General Council that from the outset was flagged as “different” crescendoes with hard, holy truths. A surprising, strange, unsettling end to a meeting that knew it would instigate change but perhaps didn’t know the half of it.
