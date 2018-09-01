A play-by-play of General Council 43

The 43rd General Council already feels different, and I’ve only just walked through the door. It’s the end of July, and I can tell innovation is ushering in the weeklong gathering of United Church representatives in Oshawa, Ont.



The Festival of Faith, taking place the first weekend, sets an upbeat tone. It’s hard not to be happy surrounded by exhibitors and workshop leaders passionate about their ministries and brimming with new ideas. The pressure to discern how to reshape the church is off. There’s more room to experiment.



“It’s good to get used to different,” says Moderator Rt. Rev. Jordan Cantwell as she welcomes commissioners on the first day and explains the Council’s new process, which separates meeting business into listening, discussion and decision-making sessions. “It’s a paradigm shift,” says Rev. Larry Doyle, chair of the General Council’s planning committee. “In the past, we leapt to debate. We debated the solution and often only scratched the surface of the underlying issue. The new proposal format puts the issue up front, and then we look at the possible ways forward.”



This General Council also promises an ecclesial shift, with a pivotal decision pending on whether to enact the remits (church-wide votes) that will alter the denominational structure, folding 86 Presbyteries and 13 Conferences into 16 regions. The upshot is a leaner organization, led by an executive about one-third the size, with larger regions tasked with offering support and oversight to communities of faith (including churches, pastoral charges and other spiritual communities). It’s a groundbreaking move that will change the way the United Church has operated since inception. Yet the decision itself is anticlimactic. It takes less time for commissioners to reform the church than it does to direct the general secretary to work on an email decision-making policy.



The emotion comes a couple of days later when everyone gathers to bid Presbyteries and Conferences adieu. Commissioners begin to embrace and make their way to Conference executives, who anoint their heads with oil in a tender and heartfelt goodbye. The outpouring is a reminder that the way we organize ourselves is more than governance — church structures help construct and contain relationships.



Ironically, while the denominational structure is shrinking, the church itself is expanding. There’s a standing ovation and impromptu “hallelujahs” when commissioners vote to enter into full communion with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the United States and Canada. The General Council also approves the Calls to the Church, drafted by the Caretakers of our Indigenous Circle, a group made up of representatives from across the country. A national Indigenous organization and an Elders council will be created as part of a larger commitment to right relations.



Reconciliation is the hub around which the 43rd General Council turns, both philosophically and literally. Between the gymnasium where the large plenary sessions are held and the building where workshops take place stands a canvas-covered Indigenous lodge. Inside, commissioners sit in chairs along the edge as Indigenous teachers Jess Swance-Smith and Rev. Evan Smith hold out traditional medicines — cedar, tobacco and sage — and demonstrate how to smudge. Smith describes what it means to be both two-spirited and Indigenous. She says that historically, two-spirited Indigenous people were the first to be killed by missionaries and that the Cree language recognizes six genders.





The United Church is still working on living out its 1986 apology to Indigenous people and is discerning whether or not to formally apologize to LGBTQ2 folks, too. This General Council hears others expressing their feelings of exclusion and isolation, including francophone commissioners and members of rural churches. “I fear that our denomination is becoming increasingly urbanized and that decisions are being made around urban realities,” says Rev. Doug Neufeld, minister at Trinity United in Brandon, Man. “In a way, we are putting out a distress call.”



I wander into the prayer room. There’s a candle on a table flanked by kneelers. Three first-aid workers are encircled by members of the prayer team. The atmosphere is electric. Over the course of the week, people pray for all 3,000 United Church communities of faith. Team members handwrite the name of each community on printed cards that they hold as they pray, then they post the cards on the walls. Seeing those walls fill up as the week goes on is powerful.



Praying at General Council isn’t novel, but this feels more intimate, personal and spontaneous than ever before. Precision of the words doesn’t matter as much as their sincerity. The team prays for me, one member placing a hand on my shoulder. As I turn to go, someone shouts, “Don’t worry, Trisha. Our prayer has you covered.” I have no idea what that means, but it’s the only time since my ordination nearly 20 years ago that my colleagues have literally encircled me in prayer.



I also sense the theological ground shifting. Over the course of the week, I hear the word “atonement” three times from the mainstage. One of the housekeeping announcements concludes with the line, “In the name of Jesus, the founder and defender of our faith.” Rev. Nick Phillips, a commissioner from the Maritimes, proclaims during a worship liturgy, “I love Jesus Christ as my Lord and Saviour. . . . I am a conservative Christian, and the United Church is my home.”



I don’t think I’ve ever seen classic expressions of Christianity so “out” on our national stage. Chris Pullenayegem, who works in the General Council’s church in mission unit, chalks it up to becoming a more intercultural church. “We are asking people who come to Canada how they can help us shape our church. But organically, they are reshaping the church into a place of deeper faith. There is a sense that the denomination is moving toward Bible basics and spiritual practice.”



Is what I’m sensing a sign of interculturalism? Or a reaction to secularism? Are we so reconciled to our marginalization that we are emboldened to wear Jesus on our sleeve? As I walk with colleagues between venues, the conversation turns to how wearing a clerical collar to witness faith in the public square is gaining popularity.



There are also new perspectives on church buildings. “It wasn’t long ago that we thought that if you were too tied to property, there’s something wrong with you; that the church is the people, not the building,” says Rev. Elizabeth Macdonald of Kingston, Ont., in a workshop. “But if you have property, there’s so much you can do. We need a theology about place, about property as blessing.”





On the second-last day, a theremin warbles auspiciously in the background as commissioners spend six minutes in prayer before casting their final vote — Rev. Richard Bott, who recently served Pacific Spirit United in Vancouver, is elected moderator. While the drama of that moment is expected, no one anticipates the response to Rev. Paul Douglas Walfall’s address the next day.



In the last hours of the business meeting, Douglas Walfall, who is an intercultural observer at General Council, takes the podium. He says he has yet to hear an acknowledgment of racism in the church and that at times he feels invisible. “Part of the problem may well be that you have not stopped to listen to our story.”



So he recounts some stories for us: a black minister who was told he should accept the terms of employment because the congregation had taken pity on him to bring him to Canada from a poor country; church members who wouldn’t shake their minister’s hand because she was black; another whose congregant said he was a “black boy who needs to be put in his place.”



Prejudice and systemic racism continue to be a reality in Canadian society, Walfall says. “Let us ensure that the people who sit at the table [of the church] are there not as guests but as valued members of the family,” he concludes.



His message takes root, and the room breaks open. A spontaneous motion seeks forgiveness. Then there’s talk of apology. Commissioners line up to share experiences of racism inside and outside the church. The planned meeting agenda is set aside. Stories flow for two hours, streaming testimonies of judgment, exclusion, pain and grace. The dinner hour comes and goes.



The final testimony comes from moderator nominee Colin Phillips, who uses a device to give voice to his words. He speaks about how commissioners avoided him throughout the week, fearing his disability: “You were afraid. You were not able to get past that fear to even sit [down with me].”



Cantwell places her hand on her heart, visibly moved. “Friends, this is holy ground we walk on. May we tread lightly and with respect,” she says, inviting the Council to finally break for supper.



“Uyai mose, tinamate Mwari — Come, all you people, come and praise your maker.” The choir sways, chanting in Shona and English during the closing service.



“When next we gather, we’ll be a different church,” says the liturgist. And I have no doubt. A General Council that from the outset was flagged as “different” crescendoes with hard, holy truths. A surprising, strange, unsettling end to a meeting that knew it would instigate change but perhaps didn’t know the half of it.



