Mission & Service goes mobile

The Mission & Service of the church is the collective ministry of the people of The United Church of Canada. Many have asked if offerings can be made at meetings and gatherings online and the answer is yes!

When we gather as people of The United Church of Canada, we often make offerings for the Mission & Service of the church. Our gifts to Mission & Service support the Healing Fund, bring life to our work in reconciliation, fund our work in leadership, and our work with youth and support congregational innovation in EDGE and in Embracing the Spirit. This is in addition to the wonderful ministries that we’re in partnership with across Canada and around the world.

The big advantages of making our offering mobile is that each giver will simply make their gift and it will be received, receipted and thanked within seconds right on their smartphone, tablet or laptop! There will be no envelopes to open, no money to count, no money to put in the bank, no funds to transfer to General Council Office and no receipts or thank-you letters to write and mail.

So why not give it a try?

Four tips to make the most of Mission & Service’s new mobile service:

1. Suggest to all present that you are trying something new and ask them to try it together. Give all permission to make their gift online right then and there. Have a offering plate or basket or two for those who prefer to give cash or write a cheque.

2. Plan a couple of musical selections to give everyone the few minutes that will be needed to do this without rushing. If you have video capacity maybe show the Mission & Service video, Perfect Little Thing. It showcases the work of the church, set to upbeat music, that will set the tone for making a gift.

3. Ask all to simply go to our mobile-friendly website: united-church.ca and press the DONATE button on the top right corner, get out their credit card and fill in the blanks. It is almost as quick and easy as filling in the back of an envelope. They can also identify their home congregation so that their Mission & Service gift can be credited to their congregation’s givings.

4. Let us us know how it went! Your feedback is always appreciated. Thank you for everything that you do to engage other people in God’s work.