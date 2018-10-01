UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
(Credit: Pixabay)

Reincarnation therapy? Why some think accessing past lives may heal your present

Past-life regression therapy—revisiting previous lives with the help of a hypnotist—is growing in popularity. But what does it involve?

By Anne Bokma

Faith

October 2018
Birgitta MacLeod says she was born again. And again. And again. The 53-year-old art gallery owner from Port Perry, Ont., believes she was once a Druid in ancient Britain who died with many children around her. Then she was a West African woman killed in a massacre by a neighbouring tribe. Next, an aristocratic French woman who died in childbirth. She was also a male farmer in Germany in the early 1800s who died of a heart condition.

She uncovered these supposed past lives more than a decade ago when she was the subject of a CBC documentary exploring past-life regression (PLR), which involves re-experiencing previous lives with the help of a hypnotist. Her recollections were so specific — MacLeod said she had lived in a German town where the tax laws had recently been changed to favour farmers, was married to a woman named Christina, had a daughter named Anna and a father named Heinz — that the CBC flew her to Germany to verify the accuracy of her memories.

Entering a house in the German town, MacLeod was “overwhelmed by a feeling of homesickness.” The local Lutheran church had marriage and baptismal records with the names of family members that MacLeod had correctly identified. A local historian confirmed the tax change had indeed occurred.

(Credit: iStock.com/Stills)

Columns

September 2018

Was Jesus the first reiki master?

Some United churches are mixing this traditional Japanese technique into their ministries.

by Anne Bokma

The experience was “profoundly spiritual,” enough to convince her that the soul is eternal, says MacLeod, who was raised Anglican and is now Unitarian. “I believe our souls wear our bodies like clothing. When we don’t need the clothes anymore, we discard them and get new clothing.” MacLeod’s tale sounds like a fantastic confabulation of the mind, yet PLR therapy has been growing in popularity as more people seek out alternative healing methods. It’s used to treat everything from anxiety disorders to unexplained pain. Access past-life experiences via hypnosis, and you can resolve current problems, the thinking goes. Skeptics, however, say PLR is unethical: reincarnation is unproven, they argue, and this type of therapy carries the risk of implanting false memories, since hypnotized clients are highly suggestible and may be influenced by leading questions.

More than a billion people, mostly Hindus and Buddhists, believe their souls travel through many lifetimes. Perhaps surprisingly, 22 percent of U.S. Christians also believe in reincarnation, according to a 2009 survey by the Pew Research Center. Some equate the resurrection of Christ with reincarnation and point to karmic concepts of rebirth in the Bible: “Whatever a man sows, he will reap in return” (Galatians 6:7). Many believe déjà vu, vivid dreams and the feeling of instant connection to someone point to the possibility of past lives.

22 percent of U.S. Christians also believe in reincarnation, according to a 2009 survey by the Pew Research Center.

Dr. Brian Weiss, an Oprah-endorsed, Yale-educated psychiatrist who has sold millions of books with titles such as Same Soul, Many Bodies, is considered America’s pre-eminent PLR proselytizer. He claims it offers almost instant results.

Georgina Cannon, founder of the Ontario Hypnosis Centre, says she was healed from chronic migraines in one session after she discovered she was a midwife in a past life who was killed by a drunk would-be father after his baby died in childbirth. “He was angry that his son died and picked up a big rock and smashed my head in,” says Cannon matter-of-factly. “After that session, I waited for my next migraine. It never came.”

Not only are Cannon’s headaches gone, but so too is her fear of death. “I’m not scared of dying,” she says, “because I know we just go into another room.”


Anne Bokma is a journalist in Hamilton.

This story first appeared in The Observer's October 2018 edition with the title "Reincarnation Therapy."


Author's photo
Anne Bokma is a Hamilton-based journalist. Her column, "Spiritual But Secular," appears monthly in The Observer.
Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Courtesy Aurora Coulthard

To those who said I'll only be respected as a minister because I'm pretty

by Aurora Coulthard

A young ministry student says Christians, both within and outside of the United Church, have discouraged her from following her call.

Promotional Image

Editorials

Editor/publisher of The Observer, Jocelyn Bell.

Sharing a meal with friends is a radical act of gratitude

by Jocelyn Bell

"I’ve begun to consider that regardless of how I’m feeling on Thanksgiving Day, the very act of preparing and enjoying a feast is an expression of gratitude in and of itself. I’m thankful for the fruits of the Earth, so I cook its bounty to the best of my ability. I’m grateful for love, so I welcome family and friends to my table. I appreciate life, so I take the time to savour it."

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Society

September 2018

11 Ontarians share their opioid stories in this powerful project

by Mugoli Samba

The Opioid Chapters hopes to add nuance to the public discussion on opioids.

Society

September 2018

Do we face a future without Down syndrome?

by Kevin Spurgaitis

Advances in prenatal testing mean parents can detect the chromosomal difference earlier. What does this mean for the future of Down Syndrome?

Faith

September 2018

I send my kids to Catholic school, but I'm not Catholic

by Pieta Woolley

A lifelong United Church member explains why she's embracing lessons in reading, writing and rosaries.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold
  • Assistant Digital Editor: Mugoli Samba
  • Magazines Canada Fellow: Will Pearson

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.