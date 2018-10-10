I may not know the point of life, but I know what makes it meaningful

We are born. We die. So what’s the point? To evolve? Procreate? Get to heaven? Life’s ultimate goal is anyone’s guess.

The Bible’s Creation mythologies tell the story of how God set the world in motion, but they don’t speculate as to why God felt it necessary to get the ball rolling in the first place. The book of Ecclesiastes posits that there’s a time in life for everything, but the writer admits he has no clue what the grand point is. “No one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end,” he writes. Then he shares what he knows for sure: “There is nothing better for people than to be happy and to do good while they live. That each of them may eat and drink, and find satisfaction in all their toil — this is the gift of God.”

I’m with Ecclesiastes on this point. It’s not helpful to get caught up in an eternally circular question. I think a better, more useful question is what makes life meaningful. No one lives a meaningful life just by taking up space on the planet. And merely pursuing happiness doesn’t cut it.

Lately, I’ve been meeting with a small group to study the bestseller Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-Lived, Joyful Life by Stanford professors Bill Burnett and Dave Evans. My book club members lapped it up, and many of the exercises were helpful, but I was skeptical of the premise. The book presumes that we can go away on our own and think enough about life to design one that has meaning. The structure and content are entirely up to us to create. I closed the book thinking that Christians are ahead of the curve. For us, the purpose of life is crystal clear: to be a disciple of Jesus. We might get angsty about how to do that, but we can agree that emulating his values gives life meaning.