UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Illustration: Neil Webb

I may not know the point of life, but I know what makes it meaningful

Merely pursuing happiness doesn't cut it, says this writer.

By Trisha Elliott

Faith

October 2018

We are born. We die. So what’s the point? To evolve? Procreate? Get to heaven? Life’s ultimate goal is anyone’s guess.

The Bible’s Creation mythologies tell the story of how God set the world in motion, but they don’t speculate as to why God felt it necessary to get the ball rolling in the first place. The book of Ecclesiastes posits that there’s a time in life for everything, but the writer admits he has no clue what the grand point is. “No one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end,” he writes. Then he shares what he knows for sure: “There is nothing better for people than to be happy and to do good while they live. That each of them may eat and drink, and find satisfaction in all their toil — this is the gift of God.”

I’m with Ecclesiastes on this point. It’s not helpful to get caught up in an eternally circular question. I think a better, more useful question is what makes life meaningful. No one lives a meaningful life just by taking up space on the planet. And merely pursuing happiness doesn’t cut it.

Lately, I’ve been meeting with a small group to study the bestseller Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-Lived, Joyful Life by Stanford professors Bill Burnett and Dave Evans. My book club members lapped it up, and many of the exercises were helpful, but I was skeptical of the premise. The book presumes that we can go away on our own and think enough about life to design one that has meaning. The structure and content are entirely up to us to create. I closed the book thinking that Christians are ahead of the curve. For us, the purpose of life is crystal clear: to be a disciple of Jesus. We might get angsty about how to do that, but we can agree that emulating his values gives life meaning.

(Photo: VGstockstudio/Shutterstock.com)

Faith

October 2018

My church was literally dying, until we returned to prayer and confession

"No magic formulas. Just grace emerging through weakness."

by Connie denBok

This is something I learned early, as a tween practising French manicures during Canadian Girls in Training (CGIT) meetings in our church basement. A church-based program for 11- to 17-year-olds, CGIT gave us a forum to make friends and talk about the latest fashion trends — and the trajectory of our lives. There, I had to stand up in my white-and-blue middy and recite a statement that has shaped my life ever since: “Under the leadership of Jesus, it is my purpose to cherish health, seek truth, know God, serve others and thus, with His help, become the girl God would have me be.” The language sounds stodgy today, but those simple words set the course for my life. While I’ve been at times more or less successful in living them out, I’ve never doubted the broad strokes.

For me, those guidelines were emboldened by the church’s liturgy. When we pray “Thy kingdom come,” for example, we acknowledge that our purpose is to be contributors to the creation of a world where love rules. We pronounce our collective purpose when we exclaim in the United Church creed that we are called “to celebrate God’s presence, to live with respect in Creation, to love and serve others, to seek justice and resist evil.” These spiritual masterpieces orient our life path.

I might not know why I’m on the planet, but I do know what I’m here to do. In a world of uncertainty, there’s no grey here.

Rev. Trisha Elliott is a writer and minister at Southminster United in Ottawa.


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Courtesy Aurora Coulthard

To those who said I'll only be respected as a minister because I'm pretty

by Aurora Coulthard

A young ministry student says Christians, both within and outside of the United Church, have discouraged her from following her call.

Promotional Image

Editorials

Editor/publisher of The Observer, Jocelyn Bell.

Sharing a meal with friends is a radical act of gratitude

by Jocelyn Bell

"I’ve begun to consider that regardless of how I’m feeling on Thanksgiving Day, the very act of preparing and enjoying a feast is an expression of gratitude in and of itself."

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Society

September 2018

11 Ontarians share their opioid stories in this powerful project

by Mugoli Samba

The Opioid Chapters hopes to add nuance to the public discussion on opioids.

Society

September 2018

Do we face a future without Down syndrome?

by Kevin Spurgaitis

Advances in prenatal testing mean parents can detect the chromosomal difference earlier. What does this mean for the future of Down Syndrome?

Faith

September 2018

I send my kids to Catholic school, but I'm not Catholic

by Pieta Woolley

A lifelong United Church member explains why she's embracing lessons in reading, writing and rosaries.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold
  • Assistant Digital Editor: Mugoli Samba
  • Magazines Canada Fellow: Will Pearson

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.