Experience the Passion: Oberammergau 2020

Once every decade, an extraordinary event takes place in the small German village of Oberammergau. Based on a long-standing vow, the villagers come together to enact the life and passion of Jesus Christ through the Passion Play.

By Craig Travel

Faith

October 2018

This story has been sponsored by Craig Travel. 

How did it begin? Oberammergau’s Passion Play has been electrifying audiences in the Bavarian Alps since 1634, when in the midst of the Thirty Years’ War, the bubonic plague swept across Europe. Eighty-four Oberammergau residents died within three weeks following the return of an infected resident who had been working in a nearby village. All across Europe, hundreds of thousands were suffering and dying from the plague.

In Oberammergau, the people reached out in desperation to God and made a solemn vow that if the Lord would spare the residents of Oberammergau from the plague, they would present a play depicting the life and death of Christ every 10 years. Miraculously, the plague took no more lives in the town. And so, the tradition continues to this day.

In 2020, celebrate the 42nd season of the Passion Play by joining one of Craig Travel’s eight different leisurely-paced and carefully planned first-class journeys. Explore the sites of Italy; follow the coastline of Croatia; delve into the Heart of Germany or the magnificent beauty of the Alps; enjoy a river cruise on the Danube or the Rhine or discover the Holy Land before you experience the Passion Play.

Experience this once-in-a-lifetime event as over 2,400 residents of Oberammergau bring the story to life as actors, singers, musicians and stage technicians. Enjoy this wonderful spectacle of pageantry, which is world renowned for its costumes, musical presentation and evolving screenplay. With Craig Travel, you will enjoy the best seats in the massive theatre, close to the stage and all the action.

Share this incomparable experience with people from around the world who, like you, come to experience the fascinating way the town comes together to perform this religious and cultural spectacle.

Travelling with Craig Travel puts your mind at ease. We look after all of the details, leaving you free to enjoy the journey. Our six unique land journeys and two deluxe river cruises include round-trip airfare, first-class hotel accommodation, most meals, all sightseeing, baggage handling, airport transfers in Canada and the best theatre tickets to experience the Passion Play. Our capable and well-travelled Canadian escorts will be joined by our professional tour manager/guides with whom they will work hand in hand to provide you with the best worry-free travel experience.  

Eleven departures are already sold out, and the remaining spaces are filling quickly. Call now to take advantage of our Early Booking Savings of $200 per person. This exclusive offer will end Oct. 31, 2018! Don’t miss your chance to live this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Contact Craig Travel at 1-800-387-8890 or visit www.craigtravel.com/ob to get more information or reserve your places. Don’t just go to the theatre, Experience Our World.


Promotional Image
Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold
  • Assistant Digital Editor: Mugoli Samba
  • Magazines Canada Fellow: Will Pearson

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.