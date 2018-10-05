Experience the Passion: Oberammergau 2020

This story has been sponsored by Craig Travel.

How did it begin? Oberammergau’s Passion Play has been electrifying audiences in the Bavarian Alps since 1634, when in the midst of the Thirty Years’ War, the bubonic plague swept across Europe. Eighty-four Oberammergau residents died within three weeks following the return of an infected resident who had been working in a nearby village. All across Europe, hundreds of thousands were suffering and dying from the plague.

In Oberammergau, the people reached out in desperation to God and made a solemn vow that if the Lord would spare the residents of Oberammergau from the plague, they would present a play depicting the life and death of Christ every 10 years. Miraculously, the plague took no more lives in the town. And so, the tradition continues to this day.

In 2020, celebrate the 42nd season of the Passion Play by joining one of Craig Travel’s eight different leisurely-paced and carefully planned first-class journeys. Explore the sites of Italy; follow the coastline of Croatia; delve into the Heart of Germany or the magnificent beauty of the Alps; enjoy a river cruise on the Danube or the Rhine or discover the Holy Land before you experience the Passion Play.

Experience this once-in-a-lifetime event as over 2,400 residents of Oberammergau bring the story to life as actors, singers, musicians and stage technicians. Enjoy this wonderful spectacle of pageantry, which is world renowned for its costumes, musical presentation and evolving screenplay. With Craig Travel, you will enjoy the best seats in the massive theatre, close to the stage and all the action.

Share this incomparable experience with people from around the world who, like you, come to experience the fascinating way the town comes together to perform this religious and cultural spectacle.

Travelling with Craig Travel puts your mind at ease. We look after all of the details, leaving you free to enjoy the journey. Our six unique land journeys and two deluxe river cruises include round-trip airfare, first-class hotel accommodation, most meals, all sightseeing, baggage handling, airport transfers in Canada and the best theatre tickets to experience the Passion Play. Our capable and well-travelled Canadian escorts will be joined by our professional tour manager/guides with whom they will work hand in hand to provide you with the best worry-free travel experience.

Eleven departures are already sold out, and the remaining spaces are filling quickly. Call now to take advantage of our Early Booking Savings of $200 per person. This exclusive offer will end Oct. 31, 2018! Don’t miss your chance to live this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Contact Craig Travel at 1-800-387-8890 or visit www.craigtravel.com/ob to get more information or reserve your places. Don’t just go to the theatre, Experience Our World.