Ontario youth leader kicked out of Baptist church over same-sex relationship

A Bowmanville, Ont. woman who was removed as a member of her Baptist church because she is in a same-sex relationship has been invited to attend a nearby United Church, according to Global News.

On Sunday, Kimberley Mills will join Westminster United in Whitby, she told the site. Minister Michelle Robinson said she's welcome "as she is."

Mills had attended Calvary Baptist Church in Oshawa for more than three years, volunteered and worked as a youth leader before church leadership told her in a letter that she was no longer welcome, she told City News.

She has been with her partner for over three years, she said, and is a firm believer and has a personal relationship with Jesus.

"I felt hurt that I was being judged for being gay," she said.

Earlier this week, Mills received a letter from the church, signed by Deacon Chairman Tim Wagner, stating that she had been removed from the membership and citing church policy and the Bible.

“It was brought to our attention that you have chosen to live in disobedience to the scriptures, specifically disregarding the warning of 1 Corinthians 6:9, in spite of repeated efforts by other believers in your life,” the letter read.