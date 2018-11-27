UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Knox United in Calgary has opened Sanctuary Coffee and has even bigger plans for transforming its building. (Photo: Jenn Herring)

Calgary church offers caffeine fix

Knox United Church now has a café with free WiFi in its sanctuary.

By Mario Toneguzzi

Faith

November 2018

The iconic Knox United in the heart of downtown Calgary has opened its doors to the larger community, with the smell of fresh java enticing visitors. A café with free WiFi is now running out of the sanctuary, where a coffee counter and seating area replaced seven rows of pews.

“We’re sitting in this gorgeous building named the Cathedral of the West that is appreciated by all kinds of people in Calgary — certainly not just people who are identified with Knox,” says Rev. Greg Glatz. “But it also sits dark and empty apart from concerts and Sunday worship most hours.” He says parishioners asked, “How do we animate God’s mission in that space?”

The café is only the first step in transforming the 105-year-old building. The church has a three-year plan, which includes a kitchen makeover for community use, the launch of a restaurant and a 5,000-square-foot co-working space where people can bring their laptops. The co-working space will be located in a series of three large rooms on the second floor and should be in operation by early next year. The existing kitchen and theatre, both on the lower floor beneath the sanctuary, will transform into a restaurant with a seating capacity of 80 to 100 people by 2019.

Glatz, who previously helped Winnipeg’s Westminster United launch a biweekly coffee house, says that United churches can be revitalized by re-engaging with God’s work: connecting people with each other, with their own true selves and with God. And he says that mission is resonating with his 300-plus congregation.


Columns

April 2018

Don’t be too quick to dismiss Fair Trade

Skeptical about Fair Trade? A coffee shop owner explains why it’s so important.

by Shawn Ankenmann

Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Rev. Gretta Vosper is seen at her West Hill United Church in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015. (Photo: Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press)

The United Church welcomes all — even atheist ministers

by Christopher Levan

Gretta Vosper is now free to lead her Toronto congregation after a settlement, and this minister and writer says that's a good thing.

Promotional Image

Editorials

Why we've decided to capitalize B for Black

by Jocelyn Bell

It may not be Canadian Press style, but it shows respect and recognizes a shared identity and experience among Black people.

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Faith

November 2018

The first Black moderator of the United Church faced racism that still resonates today

by Mugoli Samba

Very Rev. Wilbur Howard didn't speak about the discrimination he experienced in the church. Decades later, Black clergy are opening up about what is still a big problem.

Columns

November 2018

Anti-Semitism is why I’ll always be a proud Jewish atheist

by Joshua Ostroff

On the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, this Canadian Jew reflects on the ongoing hate that has helped define his identity.

Faith

November 2018

Interfaith conference illuminating, but those who needed it most weren't there

by Will Pearson

Observer editor Will Pearson learned a lot at the Parliament of the World's Religions gathering in Toronto, but wondered about its long-term impact.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold
  • Magazines Canada Fellow: Will Pearson

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.