Gretta Vosper decision released

Atheist Toronto United Church minister Gretta Vosper will be allowed to keep her job.

Toronto Conference, the Rev. Gretta Vosper, and West Hill United Church said in a joint statement Wednesday that the parties had "settled all outstanding issues between them."

The General Council of the United Church of Canada had started proceedings in a formal hearing to decide whether to place the ordained minister on the Discontinued Service List (Disciplinary).

Vosper said that she and conference reached an agreement Tuesday that the hearing committee accepted.

"It has been a long three and a half years. I'm both exhausted, relieved, and deeply grateful that this whole process is finally all over with," she said.

"The United Church is my home and I am thoroughly committed to it and to the work we do together."