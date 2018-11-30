UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
(Photo courtesy Pixabay)

It's never too late to be generous

Donations to the United Church of Canada go to support mission and ministry around the world.

By The Philanthropy Unit of The United Church of Canada

Faith

November 2018

This story has been sponsored by the Philanthropy Unit of the United Church of Canada 

It's that time of year again. Advent and Christmas, full of concerts and outreach projects, turkey with all the trimmings, warm cocoa nights with family, and yes, shopping. And it is also the time of year to reflect on gratitude. What we can do for others, and how we can give in the true spirit of the holiday celebrating the birth of Christ.

Giving Tuesday falls on November 27 this year. It’s a national day meant to encourage us to open our pocketbooks and give of our time as volunteers. It’s in contrast to Black Friday, the day after American Thanksgiving, which is known for its massive sales, online shopping and consumerism. It is never too late to give as we approach the end of the year.

According to Canada Helps, a non-profit one-stop shop for Canadians looking to donate to registered charities or fundraise, a disproportionate amount of charitable giving occurs in December, just in time for the tax receipt deadline.

That's certainly true of the United Church as well. People want to get in their donations to meet the year-end deadline, and some may be realizing they have a little to spare after making their yearly budget. But they also want to embrace the season, and the spirit of the holiday, which when it comes down to it, has always been about giving and gratitude, to each other and to Christ.

Did you know that it's possible to make donations right up until midnight on New Year's Eve, as long as they are postmarked Dec. 31 or sent electronically, to qualify as a 2018 donation?

So this year, as you are singing a favourite carol, decorating the tree, or hanging the stockings, remember those less fortunate. Your donations go to support mission and ministry around the world. You can donate online, by phone using your Visa or MasterCard, or by mailing a cheque, money order, or by Visa or MasterCard.

Consider a donation in the name of a friend or family member as a unique gift. It's never been easier to give. So why not embrace the true spirit of Christmas, with a donation to the United Church of Canada?


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Rev. Gretta Vosper is seen at her West Hill United Church in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015. (Photo: Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press)

The United Church welcomes all — even atheist ministers

by Christopher Levan

Gretta Vosper is now free to lead her Toronto congregation after a settlement, and this minister and writer says that's a good thing.

Promotional Image

Editorials

Why we've decided to capitalize B for Black

by Jocelyn Bell

It may not be Canadian Press style, but it shows respect and recognizes a shared identity and experience among Black people.

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Faith

December 2018

The complex history of the Huron Carol

by Will Pearson

A product of 17th-century Jesuit missionaries, the popular hymn was written to introduce the Wendat people to Christianity. The Observer explores its troubled origins and continued use today.

Columns

November 2018

Christians should stop using God to sanctify adoption

by Jackie Gillard

This adoptive mom writes that she's frustrated by the common evangelical Christian message that adoption is always the best outcome for a child.

Columns

November 2018

Christmas music was meaningless to me, so I started listening to this instead

by Paul Fraumeni

Tunes about snow and chestnuts and silent nights didn't bring the power of the holiday home to this writer, so he found a new soundtrack.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore (on leave)
  • Associate Editor: Will Pearson
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold 

  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Digital Editor: Amy van den Berg

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.