It's never too late to be generous

This story has been sponsored by the Philanthropy Unit of the United Church of Canada

It's that time of year again. Advent and Christmas, full of concerts and outreach projects, turkey with all the trimmings, warm cocoa nights with family, and yes, shopping. And it is also the time of year to reflect on gratitude. What we can do for others, and how we can give in the true spirit of the holiday celebrating the birth of Christ.

Giving Tuesday falls on November 27 this year. It’s a national day meant to encourage us to open our pocketbooks and give of our time as volunteers. It’s in contrast to Black Friday, the day after American Thanksgiving, which is known for its massive sales, online shopping and consumerism. It is never too late to give as we approach the end of the year.

According to Canada Helps, a non-profit one-stop shop for Canadians looking to donate to registered charities or fundraise, a disproportionate amount of charitable giving occurs in December, just in time for the tax receipt deadline.

That's certainly true of the United Church as well. People want to get in their donations to meet the year-end deadline, and some may be realizing they have a little to spare after making their yearly budget. But they also want to embrace the season, and the spirit of the holiday, which when it comes down to it, has always been about giving and gratitude, to each other and to Christ.

Did you know that it's possible to make donations right up until midnight on New Year's Eve, as long as they are postmarked Dec. 31 or sent electronically, to qualify as a 2018 donation?

So this year, as you are singing a favourite carol, decorating the tree, or hanging the stockings, remember those less fortunate. Your donations go to support mission and ministry around the world. You can donate online, by phone using your Visa or MasterCard, or by mailing a cheque, money order, or by Visa or MasterCard.

Consider a donation in the name of a friend or family member as a unique gift. It's never been easier to give. So why not embrace the true spirit of Christmas, with a donation to the United Church of Canada?