Author believes Revelation has something to teach progressive Christians

Revelation, the last book in the Bible, has been one of the most polarizing. Some Christians have interpreted the rich visions of the author, someone named John, to depict the apocalypse, where only true believers will be saved. Wary of this interpretation and the violent imagery in Revelation, many other Christians have often just ignored it. With a new study guide, Revelation for Progressive Christians, B.C. United Church minister Donald Schmidt wants them to reconsider.

Q: So I found this very interesting, because as you mentioned in the study, it’s a book that has been weaponized. So what led you to want to do this?

A: In the Lutheran magazine, maybe 30 years ago, there was a series of one-page editorials each issue by Walter Wangerin, a fairly well-known Lutheran author, about Revelation — sort of redeeming it, just focusing on little bits of it here and there, and going, “it’s not as bad as you think it is.” I was really stunned by what he was saying. I thought, “I’ve got to explore this book more,” and I’ve been exploring it and pondering it off and on since then. And it’s so rich and it’s so wonderful and it doesn’t have all the garbage that people constantly tell us is in there.

Q: So at one point did you decide that you wanted to do something like this to share with other people?

A: I’ve lead studies on it at four churches. Always pretty progressive churches, United Church of Christ in the U.S. or United Church of Canada. It always draws a crowd. People who are very timid, frequently who come and say, “I’ve never read it,” want to know more and that’s said to me that we really need to reclaim this book. It’s got good stuff in it. It’s for Christians who are struggling with how to live day-to-day, which is what most people are struggling with today. It is not about the end of the world, almost never really mentions the end of the world. Never once mentions the Antichrist. Yet all these things that people say are in there aren’t in there.

Q: In the study that you’ve done on it, why do you think that the dominant message from Revelation has been that it depicts the end of the world somehow?

A: I’m a Canadian but I spent more than 30 years in the U.S. I was amazed all the time that I was there how dominant end-of-the-world stuff is there, far more so than in Canada. And I think it’s because there is a large number of people who would love the world to end and they’re kind of longing for it before they have to deal with big issues in life. They’re sort of hoping the world will end and we’ll all be whisked away somewhere. And because there’s all sort of obscurity, mainly because the book is so richly set in its historic context—I don’t think John ever expected anybody to read it beyond his immediate audience—a lot of it depends on context which we don’t understand off the bat, and so it’s easy to manipulate it.

Q: What was your goal with the study? Was it to redeem the book or to spark conversation?

A: Probably a little bit of both. I really do want to redeem the book because I think it is a really good book for progressive Christians. I really think we need to read it, we need to hear what it says about how to live and we really need to get to the end of it where the Bible that started in the garden, ends essentially in a garden. It’s got some good, wonderful, “hope” stuff in it at the very end. People usually don’t get that far. So that was part of it, redeeming it. The other part was simply [to] invite people to explore different ways to understand and to ponder it and really to dig into it.