3 transgender Canadians share the personal journeys that shaped their faith

Skylar Forsberg, Saskatoon

‘I always knew there’s lots of ways you can identify. Gender can be fluid.’

In the photo, there is a beaming young girl. She wears winged eyeliner and a tiara, and sports the bright, toothy smile of a kid still too young to know the hatred and bigotry of a world displeased with who she is.



For now, Skylar Forsberg, 14, is immune to the discrimination against her; her mom, Fran, fields most of that burden. Fran set off a massive debate in Saskatchewan when she filed a request in 2014 to remove gender markers from her child’s birth certificate; that request was finally upheld by provincial courts in May. The ruling is a huge win for LGBTQ2 folks in Saskatchewan. For Skylar, though, the matter is simple: it’s proof of who she’s always been.

Skylar is one of eight adopted children in the Forsberg household in Saskatoon; her 10-year-old sister, Renn, is also transgender. In her preschool days, Skylar was drawn to feminine clothes. She begged to wear them to school, and dress-up was a favourite game. When she was six, a family friend introduced her to drag, and she started performing under her alter ego, Queen FooFoo. Fran bought wild and over-the-top wigs and high heels for her, and Skylar hand-picked songs to perform at community events, often selecting her favourite Lady Gaga hits, like Born This Way.

By the time she was 11, Skylar was searching for a word to describe the way she was feeling. “I always knew there’s lots of ways you can identify,” she says. “Gender can be fluid.” Fran encouraged her to try on different labels, and Skylar, who has Indigenous heritage, settled on two-spirit at first. The term, used in Indigenous communities to describe the mutual existence of both a male and female spirit housed within a person, gave Skylar the fluidity to keep exploring her identity.

This exploration was furthered through Camp Caterpillar, a United Church camp on Saskatchewan’s Candle Lake specifically for gender-variant or transgender children and their ally friends. There, kids like Skylar are free to express their identities as openly as they choose — without fear of ridicule or shaming from youth who aren’t on the trans spectrum, an issue common at traditional summer camps. On her way home from the experience, Skylar told Fran she was transgender. “I realized at camp that I wanted to be a girl,” she says. Together, they began the steps toward transition: selecting pronouns that fit, navigating the coming-out process with friends and loved ones, starting on the puberty-blocking medication Lupron and understanding what it means to be a trans youth.