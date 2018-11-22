UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Vancouver Japanese United Church's property at Jackson and Powell Streets in Vancouver was sold in 1953. (Credit: BC Conference Archives - United Church of Canada)

Japanese congregation to receive $500K for church lost after internment

The members of Vancouver Japanese United never received a cent from the sale of their property after the Second World War.

By Emma Prestwich

Faith

November 2018

The United Church of Canada will pay a Vancouver congregation $500,000 for the loss of its property 65 years ago. 

The move comes nearly a decade after the denomination apologized to members of Vancouver Japanese United Church for selling their parish after their expulsion from the city as part of Japanese-Canadian internment during the Second World War.

“It’s a real relief,” said Keiko Norisue, a church board member, said of the payment.

“There are second-generation people who had heard from their parents about this incident, and so it’s closure.”

In 1942, more than 20,000 Japanese-Canadians living on B.C.’s west coast were kicked out of their homes and sent to remote locations in the province’s interior and other places.

The congregation, which was forced to leave Vancouver, agreed to entrust the property to another church, but the Presbytery said at the time that the congregants’ “personal effects” couldn’t be sold without their consent, according to B.C. Conference research.

In 1953, Vancouver Japanese United Church's property was sold to Welfare Industries, a service society of First United Church, which had held it in trust. It was sold again a few years later to the Japanese Buddhist Society. (Credit: B.C. Conference Archives - United Church of Canada)

When church members were allowed to return seven years later, they found the buildings in disrepair and unusable for congregational work, as well as many of their possessions missing. Just a year beforehand, title for the property had been transferred to the United Church of Canada.

In 1953, the church that had held Vancouver Japanese United buildings in trust sold them to a non-profit organization, with Presbytery's approval. The assets from the sale went to a General Council property fund.

Doug Goodwin, executive secretary of B.C. Conference, said he doesn't know how that money was used, but it was obvious that it didn’t go to Vancouver Japanese United. “That part was clear enough that we felt we could take responsibility,” he said.

The congregation made an unofficial request last spring for $500,000 in compensation for the loss, said Goodwin, and both the General Council sub-executive and B.C. Conference executive agreed in separate meetings on Nov. 2 to pay that amount. Both Conference and General Council will contribute $250,000, acknowledging their joint responsibility for the injustice.

“It feels good on one level,” Goodwin said of the decision. “You have mixed feelings. You’re dealing with a sad history.”

At its general meeting in May 2009, B.C. Conference apologized to Vancouver Japanese United for the sale of their Powell Street property in 1953.  (Courtesy of Doug Goodwin)

A celebration and "ceremonial payment" is set for Dec. 8 at the church, but Norisue said there are no longer any living members from the time the property was sold. 

She has attended the church since 1977 — her father was the minister for several years — and said she knew the story, but there were conflicting views in the congregation about whether to ask for some recognition or redress.

Former minister Maki Fushii finally brought the issue to Conference and then to the General Council office, Norisue said. That led to two separate apologies from both levels of the United Church in 2009.

Norisue said her church would like to use the money to add a commercial kitchen to their existing building, as well as update the electrical and heating systems. Because of the aging structure, they had been mulling a move to a more suburban spot, but the congregation is aging too and many members were reluctant to leave.

“So now we don’t really have to,” she said. “It’s wonderful.”


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Columns

Rev. Gretta Vosper is seen at her West Hill United Church in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015. (Photo: Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press)

The United Church welcomes all — even atheist ministers

by Christopher Levan

Gretta Vosper is now free to lead her Toronto congregation after a settlement, and this minister and writer says that's a good thing.

Promotional Image

Editorials

Why we've decided to capitalize B for Black

by Jocelyn Bell

It may not be Canadian Press style, but it shows respect and recognizes a shared identity and experience among Black people.

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Faith

November 2018

The first Black moderator of the United Church faced racism that still resonates today

by Mugoli Samba

Very Rev. Wilbur Howard didn't speak about the discrimination he experienced in the church. Decades later, Black clergy are opening up about what is still a big problem.

Columns

November 2018

Anti-Semitism is why I’ll always be a proud Jewish atheist

by Joshua Ostroff

On the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, this Canadian Jew reflects on the ongoing hate that has helped define his identity.

Faith

November 2018

Interfaith conference illuminating, but those who needed it most weren't there

by Will Pearson

Observer editor Will Pearson learned a lot at the Parliament of the World's Religions gathering in Toronto, but wondered about its long-term impact.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold
  • Magazines Canada Fellow: Will Pearson

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.