United Church's first Black moderator faced racism that still resonates today

Howard became president of Montreal-Ottawa Conference and, in 1974, was elected moderator of The United Church of Canada for a three-year term. He continued serving at Emmanuel United even during his time as moderator. He was scheduled to retire in 1977, but the congregation unanimously voted to extend his ministry by a year four times, until he finally stepped down in 1981. Howard died of Parkinson’s disease in 2001 at the age of 89.

John Oldham, whose father knew Howard well, attributes this placement to the influence of Howard’s friend and co-minister at Dominion-Chalmers, Rev. Douglas Lapp. Five years later, Howard went on to lead a church of his own, Emmanuel United, which is also in the nation’s capital. "The congregation wanted him," recalls Oldham. "People from that church obviously got to know him in Ottawa through the Presbytery meetings and whatnot. They intentionally called him, and they loved him there."

Despite the fact that he wasn’t able to find a congregation, those were not years he wasted. He served as administrator of the United Church’s Boys’ Work Board, a recreational organization similar to the YMCA, first at the denomination’s national office in Toronto and then in Manitoba. He returned to head office in 1953 to work as the associate editor of Sunday school publications. In this role, he helped shape the controversial New Curriculum of the 1960s. Then, in 1965, he finally got the call — to team ministry at Ottawa’s Dominion-Chalmers United.

Sure, there were Black ministers in the United Church, but most worked at Montreal’s Union United, which was founded by Afro-Canadian railway porters. Howard, who lived in Toronto, was an outlier.

The United Church and the country at this time were mostly white in their ways of being. While the denomination does not track race-related statistics, Greer Anne Wenh-In Ng writes in her essay "The United Church of Canada: A Church Fittingly National" that “the 'face' of the United Church until and including the postwar baby-boomer church expansion period was still predominantly white and western European, even if it was less exclusively Anglo-Saxon."

Church records betray few details surrounding Howard’s mission placement or the inability to secure a settlement for him upon graduation. Like other graduating ministry students, his name was sent to his home Presbytery, which was responsible for finding him a congregation. But Howard was never placed by Toronto’s Presbytery settlement committee, and there are no records of discussion or action regarding the matter. All that remains are lists of ministers left without a charge, on which Howard’s name repeatedly appears.

Some of the earlier stories of different treatment because of his skin colour come out of Howard’s time at Emmanuel College, where he obtained his bachelor of divinity. During one summer, he did outreach work at Toronto’s Fred Victor Mission. But he spent his two other summers volunteering at camps while his fellow students took up mission posts. According to that same 1974 Observer article, his classmates suggest this was because "the Home Mission secretary was afraid he would be rejected on a charge because of his color."

He spent his undergraduate years at the University of Toronto’s Victoria College, where he was heavily involved in campus life. In his yearbook, he wrote that his time at Vic helped him grow "from a freshman, trembling at the obfuscous cosmorama of university life, to a graduate whose feet hit the ground in a new way." He completed his bachelor of arts in 1938.

His father and brother worked as railway porters — labour jobs were some of the only forms of employment available to Black people at the time. But Howard seems to have taken after his mother. One day when he was young, his white neighbours invited him to a United church, and he never stopped going. At some point, he decided to pursue a life in ministry.

Wilbur Kenneth Howard entered the world as an exception — he was born in Toronto on Feb. 29, 1912, a leap-year child. He was a third- or fourth-generation Canadian; his parents, James and Mary, were most likely the descendants of Afro-Canadian or African-American enslaved peoples. In a 1974 article in The Observer, Howard described his mother as a "great church person" who was active in missionary and women’s work in the British Methodist Episcopal Church. "When she died," he added, "ministers came from all over to share in the service at her funeral."

Howard’s accomplishments over his years in the church do not erase the systemic nature of the racism that limited his possibilities. Similarly, his decision to remain silent on the racism he faced does not diminish its reality.

Very Rev. Wilbur Howard never married or had children. All that is left to paint his picture are archival documents and articles, along with anecdotes from those who knew him. Many remember him as a man who was both private and modest. Howard rarely imposed his opinion on others. At meetings, he would say "that’s an idea"rather than declare outright whether it was good or bad. He didn’t often share his intimate feelings, let alone his thoughts on race and the church.

He seemed to compensate for his extreme sense of privacy by exhibiting a renowned wit. When elected moderator, for example, Howard quipped, "They had to decide when the commissioners vote 'Black' on the ballot whether they meant John Black [a fellow nominee] or me." Some say this sense of humour is what helped Howard cross racial boundaries.

"He had a respected place in the life of the United Church. And if there were some congregations that didn’t choose to give him a chance, he didn’t dwell on that," says Very Rev. Bruce McLeod, 89, who served as moderator before Howard and knew him well. "He was a private person. He certainly wasn’t a crybaby. He wouldn’t appreciate his story being used to say, 'Oh, wasn’t that awful about Wilbur Howard.' He wouldn’t appreciate that because he didn’t think it was that awful."

But this isn’t the only opinion that exists on Howard’s silence. "I can see that he had been bruised in terms of racial prejudice and that there was a vulnerability there," Douglas Lapp told the Globe and Mail after Howard’s death. "Maybe that was why he was so private."

Howard wasn’t an activist. He was a poet, an author, a minister, a funny and kind man whose spiritual presence was felt and appreciated by those who came to know him. But Howard’s accomplishments over his years in the church do not erase the systemic nature of the racism that limited his possibilities. Similarly, his decision to remain silent on the racism he faced does not diminish its reality.

"Racialized beliefs and practices, although widespread and persistent, are frequently invisible to everyone but those who suffer from them," write Frances Henry and Carol Tator in the introduction to their book The Colour of Democracy: Racism in Canadian Society. "White Canadians tend to dismiss evidence of their racial prejudice and their differential treatment of minorities. Victims' testimonies are unheard and their experiences unacknowledged."

Howard had onlookers who spoke out for him — whether he may have wanted them to or not. A 1974 Globe and Mail editorial about his election as moderator said Howard "has known the face of racism in his ministry," and his appointment was “just as noteworthy for that fact as would be the first black federal Cabinet minister.” The Toronto Star took a similar view, calling his election as moderator a departure from the "assumptions of white racial superiority" that prevailed not only in Canada but also"among church people." And in its 1974 report on General Council, The Observer wondered "how many humiliations had been visited on this brother. For he never let it show, never complained and never talked about it."

But some of the discrimination Howard faced did surface as he took on the role of moderator. In a speech to General Council commissioners after his election, he told a story from early in his career with the church, when during a visit to an Ontario city he was refused service at a restaurant because he was Black. A local United Church leader wrote the national office to say Howard should be let go if he couldn’t be accepted.

"Today," Howard continued, "is a high moment of acceptance" and "a great step forward."

It was also a rare instance of openness for a man with a "ministry of eloquent silence," as Rev. Adam Kilner puts it. Kilner, a minister at Dunlop United in Sarnia, Ont., researched Howard as part of his theology studies. "[He] wouldn’t out of the blue say upon becoming moderator 'This is a high moment of acceptance' coming out of a neutral culture. That kind of statement is a statement you make coming out of a rough situation."

Kilner points out that Howard’s reserved language should be contextualized. The year Howard was giving his speech, a man named Don Andrews, who led a white supremacist organization called the Western Guard, was running for mayor of Toronto (he placed second). The Toronto Star was reporting cases of police brutality against Black men and women and a spike in racial violence across the city.

Over in Nova Scotia, Africville — the historically Black community — had recently been torn down by Halifax officials despite residents’ outcry. In Ottawa, the federal government had refused to sign the 1973 United Nations Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid. Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated just six years earlier.

Kilner agrees that Howard was soft-spoken. But, given the larger context, he also thinks the moderator could have been being strategic in how he used his voice. Very Rev. Anne Squire, who served as moderator from 1986 to 1988 and passed away in 2017, told the Toronto Star after Howard’s death that "everyone knew he meant acceptance not just as moderator, but as a black moderator."