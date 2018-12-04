The complex history of the Huron Carol

On Christmas Eve in 1668, a 14-year-old Wendat girl named Therese lay on her deathbed, singing about the birth of Christ. She would pass away the next day, possibly from a European-borne disease.

Later, a Jesuit priest named François-Joseph Le Mercier told Therese’s story in a letter addressed to his superiors in France, writing “she began to sing ‘Jesus is going to be born’ — which is an air sung by the Hurons on Christmas Festivals.”

Le Mercier’s letter is the first known reference to what is now commonly called the Huron Carol, a Christmas song in the Wendat language, likely written sometime in the early 1640s by the French Jesuit missionary Jean de Brébeuf. (“Huron” was initially a European descriptor of the Wendat people, and can carry derogatory overtones. In Wendat, the song is called Jesous Ahatonnia, which means “Jesus is Born.”)

The death of Therese was one of many Le Mercier reported in his writing. If he was saddened by these Indigenous deaths, his letters don’t show it. In fact, he often celebrated the demise of the Wendat. The “Huron Mission has been especially rich, these last two years, in illustrious deaths,” he wrote, pleased with the Christian faith he observed in many Wendat during their final hours.

Therese’s community had lived through a tumultuous half-century. The Wendat confederacy numbered around 25,000 people before Europeans made contact with them in the early 17th century, but by the 1640s as many as half of them had died of European diseases. A war with the Iroquois in the late 1640s destroyed many of their villages and killed even more of their people, forcing a dispersal from their traditional territory between Lake Simcoe and Georgian Bay, in what is now Ontario.

In 1650, about 300 Wendat fled to a mission in New France, carrying the Christmas carol they had learned with them on the 50-day journey east (others fled south into what would become the United States). The French continued to relocate the Wendat, but they were finally settled permanently in 1697, in a village just north of Quebec City called Lorette. Now named Wendake, this community survives — and thrives — to this day, with a population of about 2,000.

She couldn’t have known it, but Therese’s Christmas Eve recitation of Jesous Ahatonnia anticipated a long tradition. The Jesuits were successful in Christianizing the Wendat people, and for hundreds of years l’Église Notre-Dame-de-Lorette, the small Catholic church in Wendake, would ring out with the sounds of the carol at Christmastime. Today the song is still sung in Wendat at the church, where it is afforded a special place in Christmas masses, usually as the communion or the opening hymn.

Outside of Wendake, the song has become even more popular. Often celebrated as “the first Canadian Christmas carol” and received as an example of Indigenous heritage, it has been recorded many times and is a Christmas concert staple. It inspired at least four illustrated picture books and was even honoured with a national series of postage stamps in 1977.

But for some, the colonial context of the song’s origin complicates its meaning today. The carol represents not just the birth of Jesus in and for North America, but the delivery of the Gospel by European missionaries. As such, the song’s history is intertwined with the destructive presence of the church in Indigenous communities. In the 1950s, the Missionary Society of the Church of England in Canada recommended screening a National Film Board documentary about the carol in Canada’s residential schools, illustrating the song’s potential power to assimilate.

Nevertheless, many Indigenous Christians in North America have embraced the Huron Carol and sing it every Christmas season. The carol has come to occupy a significant place in the cultural history of Canada as a whole, but its messy lineage and complex legacy are often overlooked when, each December, it is performed yet again.