As a member of the Republican party’s youth wing, Emily wanted to be a politician like former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice and lead her country into the next war. But then she watched the documentary An Inconvenient Truth and started to question everything she’d been taught. “I didn’t know anything about climate change. . . . I was raised with visions of the apocalypse,” says Emily, who now views that end times prediction as a metaphor for the environmental devastation of the planet. When she left her religion, her family was angry. “It was like a bomb went off,” she remembers. “If you deviate, it’s social destruction.” One night, she awoke to find her mother at her bedside weeping and asking God to fight the demons that were leading Emily astray. Emily says she couldn’t escape the idea that she was “a bad girl.” That kind of deep-seated shame is a legacy of harmful religion and represents “a turning against the self,” says Winell. She observes that self-compassion is difficult for those who have had the doctrine of original sin drummed into them from birth. “Recovering from this unloving assumption is perhaps the core task when you leave the fold,” she wrote. “It is also a discovery of great joy — to permit unconditional love for yourself and others.” Winell, 66, has made it her life’s work to help others find that kind of love. The daughter of Pentecostal missionaries, she grew up wanting to be to be an ideal Christian. She attended a private religious boarding school where she spoke in tongues and wrote about topics such as “Why Dancing is Wrong.” She began to question her beliefs in university where she met non-Christians who seemed like perfectly good people. “Leaving the fold was then a long and wrenching process which tore at the fabric of my existence,” she explains in her book. “‘Losing’ God was like losing parents. Family and friends were never the same afterwards, and I no longer had a readily available community. The magnitude of the reconstruction only dawned on me some ten years later. Every aspect of my life had to be reexamined, healed and redesigned. Feeling like a small child, I had to be born again in a very different way and learn to be a grown-up in this world.” That’s exactly what the religious castaways who attend her retreats are hoping for: to figure out how to reconstruct their lives and be born anew. They were taught that their earthly life isn’t as important as the one in paradise; to fear, rather than love, God; to be in the world, but not of the world; and to have faith like a child, unquestioning. Now, they are done with giving their lives over to the authority of God, church and family. They want to be the boss of themselves.

It’s not an easy transition. For many, church was a place of shared values and rituals that gave life structure. When that foundation slips away, they can feel like bereft children who have lost the safety of a spiritual community and the approval of their mortal family. What helps is realizing they aren’t alone, says Winell. “One of the reasons people like these retreats so much is because they have been lonely . . . with having changed so much and not knowing people who they can talk to with any kind of freedom.” During the retreat, participants are given about 20 minutes each to share their stories. As they talk, common themes quickly emerge: a preponderance of mental health issues, repressed emotions, frequent nightmares, guilt around sexuality and crushingly low self-esteem marked by feelings of worthlessness and unlovability. Almost every- one admits to a perfectionistic streak, which isn’t surprising when you’re told to be like Jesus. Andy, a New York music industry executive raised in his uncle’s church, says he was always expected to project positivity. His family believed negative emotions were from Satan. “If I ever cried, I was told, ‘Fix your face,’” he says. Edgar, a man in his 60s who left the southern Baptist church many years ago, says religion “scared the hell into me.” He dreaded getting into bed as a child because he was convinced the devil — “Old Scratch” as his mother called him — was under it. He’s had a lifetime of nightmares. “Inside, I’m still a terrified little boy. Intellectually, I know it’s a bunch of crap, but it still affects me.” She had always viewed her parents as loving people, but they were devastated when she told them she is gay. “It would have been easier for them if I’d killed myself,” says Cecile. She points out that three years before, the Mormon church ruled that any child of gay parents cannot be baptized until they are 18, at which time they must renounce their family’s “lifestyle.” Cecile recently married her wife. Her parents didn’t come to the wedding. She still struggles with depression but is realizing, “I’m a good person, and I’m not going to hell.” Clive, a teacher and ex-Morman, doesn’t socialize much with the other participants and is last to share his story. When he finally breaks his silence, he reveals that he was part of a study on gay conversion therapy at a private institution owned by the Mormon church. He was jolted with painful electric shocks to his penis while viewing images of men. It was believed that the therapy would change his sexual orientation. It didn’t — Clive is married to a man—but it did scar him for life. The next day, Clive is gone. No one is certain why he left, but there’s the sense that more than 40 years later, it’s still hard for him to share his story. Not everyone at the retreat is Christian. Rebecca is an Orthodox Jew from New York City who is living a double life. At home, she wears a wig and modest clothing, keeps kosher and observes Shabbat. Here, she wears snug-fitting jeans, bright red lipstick and lets her thick, curly hair fall freely past her shoulders. Rebecca entered into an arranged marriage at 18 and bore eight children before she was 40. “Living in the shadow of the Holocaust, it was on us to repopulate the Jewish population,” she says. Domestic life was dominated by rules and rituals, including a monthly mikveh bath following the end of her period, a process she considered humiliating since it involved a rabbi inspecting a white cloth, called a bedikah, that she had to use to prove menstruation had ceased. When she left her husband several years ago, she took her youngest kids with her, but the terms of her divorce agreement demand that she keep an Orthodox home. She lives in fear of losing her children. “It’s a struggle to raise my kids in a religious environment when I don’t practise it myself,” says Rebecca. “I’m not open at home or with the world.” Throughout the retreat, Winell introduces a series of exercises designed to boost self-esteem and generate self-compassion. When she instructs the group to make a list of 25 things they like about themselves, several find it difficult. Felicity, the nurse from the Midwest, can only come up with four, and one of them is, “I make a good cup of coffee.” Music executive Andy has a similar challenge: “I feel guilty if there’s anything I like about myself. I was taught any talent or gift I had was supposed to be for the glory of God.”

“Taking charge of your own life is central to recovery from religious indoctrination”

In her book, Winell writes that a poor sense of self is common because you tend to treat yourself how you were treated as a child. Imagining themselves as children can make self-love a little easier, says Winell as she conducts a guided meditation in which participants are encouraged to go back in time and take care of the child they once were. She tells them to picture their inner adult removing their little-kid self from their strict religious environment and bringing them into a new, loving home. “You can abandon the impossible task of changing what has already happened or making people love you in ways they could not,” she writes. “Taking charge of your own life is central to recovery from religious indoctrination.” She details the specifics of that indoctrination with a chart. Arrows point to an illustration of a child’s head, indicating the various brainwashing strategies that interfere with healthy development. They include: toxic doctrines that create fear, isolation from the secular culture, mistrust of science and psychology, and impossible expectations. All of this leads to repressed critical thinking. In the most powerful exercise, Winell lays a large blanket on the floor and everyone takes a turn laying down to be tenderly swaddled like a baby. Winell places her hand on each head and whispers cooing words: “We’re so glad you’re here. Welcome to the world. You’re so beautiful.” The group lifts each person off the ground and gently sways them back and forth while adding their own encouragement: “You’re so strong. You are going to be okay.” Andy, who was raised to express only positive emotion, is the first to be rocked. Within seconds, his eyes squeeze shut and his chest heaves with sobs. Everyone cries when they are in the blanket. The rocking ritual represents a sacred act of unconditional acceptance as each person experiences being reborn into this loving circle. “A major step in your recovery is to be able to accept that you are an innocent and basically good being,” writes Winell. After the tears, there is laughter. One night during the retreat, a talent show is held with ukulele playing, storytelling, a poetry reading and a comedy sketch. There’s also a wine tasting and dancing — the type of stuff frowned upon by many strict religions. And while no one here seems nostalgic for their former churchgoing life, some are able to excavate a few nuggets from the rubble. One mentions the overseas missions that gave her opportunities to serve. Someone chimes in that her religious indoctrination has allowed her to consistently beat her husband in “The Bible” category on Jeopardy! Several participants note that one of the things they miss most about their former life is singing with others. So it seems appropriate that the retreat ends in song. Instead of gospel tunes about being washed in the blood of the lamb or meeting on that beautiful shore, the selections include You’ve Got a Friend, What a Wonderful World and I Can See Clearly Now. It feels as holy as a hymn sing. The group gathers in a circle, and Winell congratulates everyone for having the courage to “discard their confirming religions” and free their minds from “cages made in churches.” There are hugs all around. These sojourners are no longer foreign to each other. They have found companions on their path to religious freedom, and their shared experience has fortified them to move forward. Winell continues with a benediction: “It is no gentle thing to have the ground give way until there is nowhere to stand. You have lost yourself, lost the others you thought you knew and lost your way. . . This much is true: each of you must create your life. You have had much taken from you, and it must all be reclaimed.” *Names and identifying details of all retreat participants have been altered at their request This story originally appeared in the January 2019 issue of The Observer with the title "Breaking Away." To read more of The United Church Observer's award-winning content, subscribe to the magazine today.

Anne Bokma is a Hamilton-based journalist. Her column, "Spiritual But Secular," appears monthly in The Observer.