How your donation can make a real difference

By United Church of Canada Foundation Staff

Faith

January 2019

This story has been sponsored by the United Church of Canada Foundation.

It's easy to be overwhelmed when it comes to donating to charity. There are so many organizations out there, all looking for your hard-earned funds. Everyone wants to feel like their dollars make a positive change, but cutting a one-time cheque sometimes doesn't feel like enough.

Most people don't know what else to do.

That's why a novel tool called a Donor-Advised Fund is the perfect fit for giving and the United Church of Canada Foundation can help. It's kind of like setting up your own private foundation, without the headaches of overseeing something like that. It allows you to give over a long period of time, and big or small, your gift provides the organization you care about with a sustainable source of funding.

The administration is taken care of for you. You can create a gifting plan that will give you tax savings now, but still allow you to disburse funds over time at your own pace.

You can also gift shares or mutual fund units. This gives you a tax receipt for the entire amount of your gift, just like for any donation, as well as an exemption from capital gains tax you'd otherwise pay on those shares.

The money, shares or mutual fund units are put into a fund which is invested responsibly within our shared United Church values. This gives the foundation a more long-term source of reliable funding, and you the peace of mind that your money is making a real difference.

It's a relatively new tool, but the fastest-growing charitable instrument, and it's easy to see why. They are also open to both individuals and congregations.

For more information about this unique approach and next steps on how to set one up, contact Sarah Charters at the Foundation at 1-866-340-8223.


