Tlingit minister sees right relations as 'everybody’s story'

Editor’s note: This story contains references to violence in residential schools.

One gift of belonging to a congregation for many years is that you are there for watershed moments. Such a time came for me at Calgary’s Scarboro United in June 2017, when the minister, Rev. Lee Spice, shared some important family history that overlapped with the national church’s focus on right relations with Indigenous communities.

Spice spoke in her usual articulate, compassionate manner about her late father, Peter LeBarge, a residential school survivor. He was “the quietest, gentlest man,” she said, and only in the few years before had she and her siblings begun to piece together some of what he suffered at Chooutla School in Carcross, Yukon.

From the pulpit, she told us of the time her sister spoke with another man who attended Chooutla. He broke down and could not stop weeping.

She and her siblings also learned that the school’s principal had strapped the boys so hard they literally bounced upward and had to be held down.

As I listened to the story, I experienced a slowly unfolding grace. In fact, during her eight years at the church, Spice has helped congregants deeply understand the social and spiritual significance of right relations.

Spice took a similar risk in 2013 when she spoke at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings in Calgary. She did not intend to share her family’s story, but felt moved to do so, she says, in part because her father was never allowed a voice. She began by saying that “listening is the first act of justice,” and went on to reveal that she and her siblings “watched our father be destroyed from the inside out.”

As a biracial woman — she is Tlingit and white — Spice brings a unique perspective to ministry. She says that in the past, she saw right relations as only her concern and didn’t want to “force it on everyone or to be connected to only one issue.” Today, however, “we know this is everybody’s story. That is the sea change that has happened. . . . It is not about me; it is about Canada.”