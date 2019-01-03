UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Rev. Lee Spice attends a Women’s Memorial March in 2017. (Photo: Christine O’Brien/Calgary Journal)

Tlingit minister sees right relations as 'everybody’s story'

As a biracial woman, Rev. Lee Spice brings a unique perspective to ministry.

By Joe Kadi

Faith

January 2019

Editor’s note: This story contains references to violence in residential schools.

One gift of belonging to a congregation for many years is that you are there for watershed moments. Such a time came for me at Calgary’s Scarboro United in June 2017, when the minister, Rev. Lee Spice, shared some important family history that overlapped with the national church’s focus on right relations with Indigenous communities.

Spice spoke in her usual articulate, compassionate manner about her late father, Peter LeBarge, a residential school survivor. He was “the quietest, gentlest man,” she said, and only in the few years before had she and her siblings begun to piece together some of what he suffered at Chooutla School in Carcross, Yukon.

From the pulpit, she told us of the time her sister spoke with another man who attended Chooutla. He broke down and could not stop weeping.

She and her siblings also learned that the school’s principal had strapped the boys so hard they literally bounced upward and had to be held down.

As I listened to the story, I experienced a slowly unfolding grace. In fact, during her eight years at the church, Spice has helped congregants deeply understand the social and spiritual significance of right relations.

Spice took a similar risk in 2013 when she spoke at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings in Calgary. She did not intend to share her family’s story, but felt moved to do so, she says, in part because her father was never allowed a voice. She began by saying that “listening is the first act of justice,” and went on to reveal that she and her siblings “watched our father be destroyed from the inside out.”

As a biracial woman — she is Tlingit and white — Spice brings a unique perspective to ministry. She says that in the past, she saw right relations as only her concern and didn’t want to “force it on everyone or to be connected to only one issue.” Today, however, “we know this is everybody’s story. That is the sea change that has happened. . . . It is not about me; it is about Canada.”

New Canadians received a primer on the role of Indigenous peoples in the country at an event in Thunder Bay, Ont. in March. (Photo credit: Damien Gilbert)

Society

September 2018

Canadian newcomers finally learn the true history of Indigenous people

Innovative KAIROS events foster friendship and understanding between Indigenous people and new Canadians.

by Bonnie Schiedel

Wade Wiley-Ross, Scarboro United’s board chair, says that he feels God’s love through Spice and that she inspires people to be better versions of themselves. She enlivens people spiritually, says Norma Wood, chair of the church’s welcoming and support committee. “You have this suspended time with her. She creates a sense of the holy.”

The church is the home of the Women’s Talking Stick Healing Circle, which is a chance for Indigenous and non-Indigenous women to share stories, learn from each other and take steps toward living in right relation. A men’s circle will soon be offered. Last fall, Scarboro also marked 10 years as an Affirming congregation. For a decade, it has hosted Calgary’s annual march for the remembrance of murdered and missing Indigenous women.

Spice, now part time at Scarboro in a shared ministry with Rev. Erin Klassen, sees her work as “keeper of the vision. I hold that up and remind people of . . . the overall vision of serving, of following Jesus, loving people, serving God.”

In her closing statement to the TRC, Spice addressed her position as an Indigenous person and a member of a church that must face its responsibility for running residential schools: “The time for walking side by side is now. Let there be no more silence. Let there be respectful listening,” she said. “Let us walk together in peace and harmony. It is what our Creator calls us to do.”

This story first appeared in The Observer's January 2019 edition with the title "Keeper of the vision."  


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Culture

Indigenous actor and singer Tom Jackson has named his annual Christmas charity concert after the song. (Photo: Craig Koshyk)

6 must-hear recordings of the Huron Carol

by Will Pearson

From a beloved version by Tom Jackson to one translated into Mi’kmaw, Jesous Ahatonnia has been adapted in many creative ways over the years.

Promotional Image

Editorials

The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. (Photo: Lindsay Palmer)

Why we pay our interns a fair wage

by Jocelyn Bell

But $15 an hour is only a small step in the right direction.

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Ethics

January 2019

Where to donate your unwanted stuff so it actually goes to those who need it

by Glynis Ratcliffe

It may be tempting when you declutter to just drop off all your items at Value Village, but sticking with local organizations is a better option.

Ethics

December 2018

Canadians love their exotic pets, but do birds, snakes and capybaras belong in our homes?

by Elena Gritzan

While the trade is booming in Canada, some say the bond that owners have with their animals comes at a high price.

Environment

December 2018

Ontario church cares for creation by keeping bees

by Will Pearson

“As a faith community, if we don’t look after the planet, we’re missing something,” says one beekeeper and church member.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore (on leave)
  • Associate Editor: Will Pearson
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold 

  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Digital Editor: Amy van den Berg

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.