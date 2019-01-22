The United Church is going through some big changes. Here's what you need to know

Goodbye Conferences and Presbyteries; hello Regions. Volunteers and staff across the denomination have spent years preparing for this month’s transition to the United Church’s new governance model. But even as the changes come into effect, there is still work to be done and lots of open questions.

THE BASICS

The broad strokes of the new structure are clear: Presbyteries and Conferences are replaced by Regions, and an Office of Vocation has taken over accreditation, oversight and discipline of ministers. A denominational council, still called General Council, and local pastoral charges, now communities of faith, retain most of their old functions.

The boundaries of the 16 new Regions are finalized, and six former Conference executive secretaries were chosen to become executive ministers. They’ll help regional transition commissions carry out the change, and along with staff program assistants, will oversee the work of two or three Regions.

The original re-organization goal was to create a more affordable church structure — helping General Council get perennial deficits under control — while giving individual congregations more autonomy. The jury’s still out on whether communities of faith will have more freedom to decide on their own personnel and property matters, but General Council plans to balance this year’s budget, and Regions seem ready to keep costs in line.

MONEY

The church has entirely changed the way it handles money. In the old model, individual pastoral charges paid assessments, kind of like taxes, to their Conference or Presbytery. The governance and administration work done by General Council, as well as grants to Conferences, came from voluntary donations to Mission & Service — made by only about half of pastoral charges. It was complicated.

Now, communities of faith send tax-like money directly to General Council, which uses it to pay its governance costs and distributes the rest equally among the Regions to pay for their own. One hundred percent of money donated to Mission & Service now goes exclusively to mission work — meaning that on the whole, the church should be able to spend more on mission and ministry.

This equal sharing of total assessment money means that parts of the church that used to scramble to meet their financial needs (like Region 6, an enlarged version of Manitou Conference) are more comfortable. But areas like Region 1 (former B.C. Conference), where former Conferences collected more from their own assessments, are being forced to cut costs. (Though assessments aren’t Regions’ only form of income. They may also have their own investment or bequest income, passed on from Conferences or Presbyteries.) They have the option to collect additional money directly from their own communities of faith, but are trying to avoid that.

At the local level, one of the most contentious issues in the restructuring project was the amount of money each congregation sends to General Council. These assessments are now set at 4.5 percent of a community of faith’s total revenue, not including things like funds for Mission & Service and refugees, bequests and property sales. For some congregations, this is great: they’ll be paying less than they had to send to their Conference and Presbytery in the old model. Others will end up owing more. To ease the burden, these communities of faith can increase their old amount by 10 percent each year for the next three years.

This financial overhaul “to some extent may be the easiest part” of the transition to the new church model, says Erik Mathiesen, General Council’s chief financial officer. The formula for determining the amount of each assessment is clear, and by late October, pastoral charge treasurers had online access to the preliminary amount they owe, to let them set 2019 budgets.

The new funding model will affect the roles of each part of the church, says Rev. Doug Goodwin, longtime executive secretary of B.C. Conference and current executive minister for Regions 1 and 3. “Having numerous Regions with, generally, less money and less ability to function well will mean the diminishment of the middle court and the work that has been done at that level,” he says. “The communities of faith will, by necessity, become more congregationalist, although without any additional power or authority to really be independent.” Whether either of those outcomes is a good or bad thing, he adds, will be seen later.