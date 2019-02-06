UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Betty Empringham, 98, started singing in her church choir at the age of eight. She retired last fall. (Photo: Cheryl Clock/St. Catharines Standard)

Soprano retires from church choir after 90 years

Betty Empringham is also a talented pianist.

By Mike Milne

Faith

February 2019

Betty Empringham of St. Catharines, Ont., retired from her church choir last fall after about 90 years. She said she didn’t want any fuss about her departure, so when the soprano was honoured at a post-worship celebration at Silver Spire United, the large cake read: “No fuss.” “I didn’t do it to set any records,” Empringham says of her long tenure. “I just loved singing in the choir.” 

Empringham, who turned 98 last month, was baptized at St. Paul Street United — now part of Silver Spire United after a three-church merger in 2008 — and began singing in the junior choir at the age of eight. “We had a wonderful choir director when I was growing up. We had 50 or more in the junior choir,” she says. “I stayed on from there, just went up into the adult choir.” She retired when failing eyesight meant she could no longer read the music for anthems.

Also a talented pianist, Empringham regularly joined her minister, Rev. Jane Capstick, for worship services at a local nursing home until about two years ago. She has also sung in the city’s symphony choir and in a local women’s choir over the years — but the church remains her most enduring musical connection.

True to form, Capstick says Empringham took advantage of her retirement celebration to make a short speech about the choir, encouraging anyone interested in music to join. She passed her love on to the next generation, too: her son John is still active at Silver Spire United and is part of the choir’s bass section.

Empringham has seen lots of change in the songs sung at church over the years. “Some of the stuff that we sing in the old Hymn Book is not my theology anymore,” because the words focus so much on sin and dying, she says. And although she feels songs in the newer Voices United hymnbook aren’t always as catchy, “the words in them are fantastic.”

“Music has been a big part of my life in the church,” she says. “You just do what you like; I did it because I enjoy it. I miss going to choir practice.”

This story first appeared in The United Church Observer's February 2019 issue with the title "Soprano retires after 90 years." For more of The Observer's award-winning content, subscribe to the magazine today.  


Church organist Louise Pelley (left) with minister Wendy Lowden. Photo: Courtesy of Wendy Lowden

Faith

March 2018

Church organist has been leading worship for 86 years

And Louise Pelley is still going strong at 98 years old.

by Wendy Lowden

Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Justice

Mayson Al Misri at her new apartment in Hamilton, Ont. (Photo: Peter Bregg)

White Helmet hero is haunted by loss and war after escaping Syria and settling in Canada

by Sally Armstrong

Mayson Al Misri and her husband Maan Al Aboud are now safe in Ontario, but she left a lot behind.

Promotional Image

Editorials

The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. (Photo: Lindsay Palmer)

'The Observer' will soon relaunch with a new name and design

by Jocelyn Bell

Our magazine will be going through some changes, but we see blue skies ahead

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Interviews

January 2019

What one plant agriculture expert wants you to know about GMOs

by Amy van den Berg

A recent study found that those who know the least about genetic modification had the most to say about it, so we turned to a researcher to get us up to speed.

Faith

January 2019

Former fundamentalists describe the trauma of leaving their faith

by Anne Bokma

At a weekend retreat, participants find the strength to reclaim their lives.

Faith

January 2019

Why I left the United Church to become a Roman Catholic

by Deirdre Pike

"While it's true I left a church that may have ordained me, I am grateful I joined a church that has sustained me."

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore (on leave)
  • Associate Editor: Will Pearson
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold 

  • Digital Editor: Emma Prestwich
  • Assistant Digital Editor: Amy van den Berg

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Marketing Manager: Sarah Watt
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.