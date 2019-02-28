UC Observer logo
Encouraging generosity in your congregation

It can be easy to lose sight of the bigger picture, but there's a vision for your church greater than just keeping the doors open.

By Congregational Giving & Stewardship Team

Faith

February 2019

This story has been sponsored by the United Church of Canada's Congregational Giving & Stewardship Team. 

By now a special program should be already at your congregation or on its way.

Designed with the inspire, invite and thank principles in mind, Called to be the Church 2019 has been developed to encourage giving to local mission and ministry and the denominational ministry - Mission & Service.

Inspire? Gratitude and generosity in their hearts. Invite? Members of the congregation to contribute. Thank? By showing gratitude and letting them know how much you appreciate their contribution.

Why? Because, as you'll find out, good things happen when a congregation shifts its focus towards others.

Sometimes it can be easy to lose sight of the bigger picture, with bills adding up and the practical concerns of running the church taking over the day-to-day.

But there's a vision for your church greater than just keeping the doors open. Encouraging everyone to give to others is the way to remind them of it.

This year's theme continues on last year's of Loving our Neighbours. But there are plenty of new elements, including programs with a seasonal focus for Lent and 28 Days to Thanksgiving, and a focus on a community meal to encourage generosity.

Also new this year, the worship services were all developed by the new Moderator Richard Bott, and the sermons by team member Rev. Dave Jagger.

Each package contains a welcome letter, program guide with step by step instructions, workbook to track progress and a booklet of worship and sermons designed to be used in Lent 2019.

If you worship in a smaller family-size congregation, there's a special version available just for you. And remember, if you need help, or coaching, that's just a phone call away. So let your leadership know about this fantastic resource, today,

More information is available at www.stewardshiptoolkit.ca.


