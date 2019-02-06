UC Observer logo
Artistic hope and healing

By The Philanthropy Unit of The United Church of Canada

Faith

February 2019

This story has been sponsored by the Philanthropy Unit of The United Church of Canada.

Your generous support for Mission & Service means that Mission & Service partners receive core funding for their programs. Your gifts through Gifts with Vision provide additional support for Mission & Service partners and ministries for selected projects. ​

In Saskatoon’s downtown core, River Bend Integrated Community Ministries offers an art program called 10x10 Art Celebration, which tells stories of adversity and triumph, tragedy and laughter through paintings by people in the core. Gifts with Vision featured this program in the 2016-2017 catalogue.

10x10 Art Celebration aims to build community and celebrate the valuable but often marginalized voices of those who live in, work in, and support Saskatoon’s core neighborhoods. With the help of community organizations, 70 canvases, each measuring 10 inches square, are distributed to artists representing a diverse array of cultures, faiths, genders, ages, and skill levels. A member of the core community works as a part-time coordinator on the 10x10 project. Over a two-month period, the canvases are hung in churches and businesses in Saskatoon, and at the end of the period, the paintings are auctioned. The program is beginning its 10th year in 2019.

One participant, Asini, says:

"The idea for this piece came from missing and murdered aboriginal women along Highway 16, the Highway of Tears. It represents women: our birth givers and life bringers. I feel sad knowing that these women and girls are missing or murdered and nothing is being done about it. I painted one dress to create a lonely feeling and because I wonder about their thoughts. I want other to feel compelled to read about Highway 16 or other issues that my people face. I want them to sympathize with the missing and their families."

Your support through Gifts with Vision has helped to make these voices heard. Thank you!  

Without Mission & Service, Gifts with Vision projects would not be possible. With your support—so much hope is possible.


Justice

Mayson Al Misri at her new apartment in Hamilton, Ont. (Photo: Peter Bregg)

White Helmet hero is haunted by loss and war after escaping Syria and settling in Canada

by Sally Armstrong

Mayson Al Misri and her husband Maan Al Aboud are now safe in Ontario, but she left a lot behind.

Promotional Image

Editorials

The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. (Photo: Lindsay Palmer)

'The Observer' will soon relaunch with a new name and design

by Jocelyn Bell

Our magazine will be going through some changes, but we see blue skies ahead

Promotional Image

Video

Meet beloved church cats Mable and Mouse

by Observer Staff

They're a fixture of Kirk United Church Centre in Edmonton.

Promotional Image

Interviews

January 2019

What one plant agriculture expert wants you to know about GMOs

by Amy van den Berg

A recent study found that those who know the least about genetic modification had the most to say about it, so we turned to a researcher to get us up to speed.

Faith

January 2019

Former fundamentalists describe the trauma of leaving their faith

by Anne Bokma

At a weekend retreat, participants find the strength to reclaim their lives.

Faith

January 2019

Why I left the United Church to become a Roman Catholic

by Deirdre Pike

"While it's true I left a church that may have ordained me, I am grateful I joined a church that has sustained me."

Promotional Image
