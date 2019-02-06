Artistic hope and healing

This story has been sponsored by the Philanthropy Unit of The United Church of Canada.

Your generous support for Mission & Service means that Mission & Service partners receive core funding for their programs. Your gifts through Gifts with Vision provide additional support for Mission & Service partners and ministries for selected projects. ​

In Saskatoon’s downtown core, River Bend Integrated Community Ministries offers an art program called 10x10 Art Celebration, which tells stories of adversity and triumph, tragedy and laughter through paintings by people in the core. Gifts with Vision featured this program in the 2016-2017 catalogue.

10x10 Art Celebration aims to build community and celebrate the valuable but often marginalized voices of those who live in, work in, and support Saskatoon’s core neighborhoods. With the help of community organizations, 70 canvases, each measuring 10 inches square, are distributed to artists representing a diverse array of cultures, faiths, genders, ages, and skill levels. A member of the core community works as a part-time coordinator on the 10x10 project. Over a two-month period, the canvases are hung in churches and businesses in Saskatoon, and at the end of the period, the paintings are auctioned. The program is beginning its 10th year in 2019.

One participant, Asini, says:

"The idea for this piece came from missing and murdered aboriginal women along Highway 16, the Highway of Tears. It represents women: our birth givers and life bringers. I feel sad knowing that these women and girls are missing or murdered and nothing is being done about it. I painted one dress to create a lonely feeling and because I wonder about their thoughts. I want other to feel compelled to read about Highway 16 or other issues that my people face. I want them to sympathize with the missing and their families."

