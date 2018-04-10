UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds

10 easy ways to kick our nasty plastic habit

It's not as hard as you think.

By Susan Nerberg

Features

April 2018

How to wean yourself off your fossil-fuelled plastic dependency, with advice from Nikki Sanchez of the David Suzuki Foundation.

1. Carry a canvas or other fabric shopping bag to avoid using plastic throwaways.

2. Bring reusable glass jars to the bulk store.

3. Use a stainless-steel water bottle and mug. (Starbucks’ disposable cups, for instance, have a plastic lining and can’t be recycled, so some four billion of them go into landfill every year.)

4. Organize a clothing swap to avoid buying new garments made of synthetic fibres.

5. Buy beans and other staples in bulk instead of plastic-lined cans. They take longer to cook but cut down on your plastic use — and exposure to bisphenol A.

6. Consider buying a yogurt maker instead of getting your fix from plastic containers.

7. If you bring a lunch to work, pack your regular cutlery instead of using plastic. Too cumbersome? Outdoor gear stores offer lightweight, portable options.

8. Use biodegradable dog-poop bags and compost Fido’s business (separately from food waste, of course).

9. Pack your lunch in glass jars or stainless-steel containers.

10. Make your own cleaning products, like toothpaste and laundry detergent, to reduce the number of plastic containers.

This story first appeared in The Observer's April 2018 edition with the title "10 ways to go plastic free."


Interviews

March 2018

How plastics are threatening our Great Lakes

Program director for Environmental Defence Keith Brooks reminds us why we shouldn’t forget the Great Lakes when discussing plastic pollution.

by Susan Nerberg

Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Justice

The biggest threat to women in South Africa is their partners

by Kristy Woudstra

An investigation of why one woman is murdered every eight hours by her husband or boyfriend in this African country — and how advocates are trying to stop it.

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations: My last conversation with Nanny

by Jocelyn Bell

Editor Jocelyn Bell reflects on the power of our final words with loved ones.

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. The 28-year-old also has a unique musical ability, serving as a United Church music director, and performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Ethics

March 2018

Egerton Ryerson: The legacy of a tarnished hero

by Mike Milne

He founded public education in Ontario — and this very magazine — while also promoting residential schools. How should we judge Ryerson today? Some students want his name and image gone.

Faith

March 2018

Church organist has been leading worship for 86 years

by Wendy Lowden

And Louise Pelley is still going strong at 98 years old.

Society

February 2018

Pro-choice advocates still at risk despite Ontario’s new abortion law

by Jackie Gillard

Threatening messages spray-painted on their doors and lawns won’t stop those advocating for reproductive rights. If anything, they feel even more determined to help protect those seeking an abortion.

Justice

March 2018

The biggest threat to women in South Africa is their partners

by Kristy Woudstra

An investigation of why one woman is murdered every eight hours by her husband or boyfriend in this African country — and how advocates are trying to stop it.

Society

March 2016

The fighter

by Richard Wright

When he was 13 years old, Willie Blackwater stood up to his abuser at a B.C. Indian residential school. His defiance would eventually help change the course of Canadian history.

Society

March 2018

14 writers share their moving final conversations with loved ones

by Various Writers

These stories will make you laugh, cry and rage. Maybe they’ll spark a fond memory. Or perhaps they’ll prompt you to consider the things you need to say now, before it’s too late.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.