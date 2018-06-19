Observer Rep Contest 2018

UC Observer logo
By Observer Staff

June 2018

How to enter for your chance to win the Observer Rep contest: 

·  Advertise the fact that YOU are "The Observer Rep" in your church!

·  Wear your red “Ask Me About The Observer” button, every chance you get.

·  Contact your friends/family/congregants and invite them to subscribe for just $25 per year.

·  Promote The Observer! Make an announcement from the pulpit, place a notice in your Sunday bulletin, church newsletter, or on your church’s website and/or Facebook page

·  Fill out a New Subscriber Ballot for each new subscriber you obtain

·  Mail ballots to The Observer in one of the postage paid envelopes we supplied or to: #304-177 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON M4K 1N4. All valid “new subscriber” entries will be deposited in to the ballot box for the big draw!

Important notes:

1. Prorated invoices will be sent for any subscriptions added outside of your group renewal time

2. “New Subscribers” are those that have not subscribed for the past 12 months

3. If you have already signed up new subscribers in 2018 – no problem! Enter their name on a ballot and send it in, we will handle the rest.

Remember: Every new subscriber ballot is entered into the draw so you have multiple chances to win some fabulous prizes! The more names you enter – the more chances to win!

Deadline for entries is Thursday December 20, 2018.

For further information, contact Evelyn at 416-960-8500 or 1-800-936-4566, ext. 226.

Thank you for being an Observer Rep and the work you do to promote our church magazine!


Song leader, police and gate blockers in front of the Kinder Morgan gates. Photo by Kimiko Karpoff

The United Church Observer's editor and publisher, Jocelyn Bell. Photo: Lindsay Palmer

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

United Church music director Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Today, the 28-year-old showcases her unique musical ability, performing piano on local and national stages.

June 2018

Why some women of colour are hesitant to say #MeToo

by Jacky Habib

Three women share their stories in the hope of creating safe spaces they never had.

May 2018

A Kinder Morgan protest in photos and song

by Kimiko Karpoff

On April 28, 2018, faith leaders from many traditions, including the United Church, stood in solidarity with Water Protectors from the Tsleil-Waututh nation to protest the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion in Burnaby, B.C.. Kimiko Karpoff captured the day in pictures.

June 2018

After 93 years, this will be the United Church's last General Council meeting

by Mike Milne

When the United Church meets in July, top priorities will be a streamlined governance structure and Indigenous ministries.

June 2018

#MeToo in the United Church

by Trisha Elliott

9 women share their stories of harassment and sexual assault in the United Church.

May 2018

On grief and the healing power of gardening

by Paul Fraumeni

A writer reflects on how growing tomatoes is helping him find peace while dealing with the loss of loved ones, including his son.

June 2018

Observations: #MeToo

by Jocelyn Bell

Our hope is that by giving voice to these #MeToo stories, a new conversation about sexual misconduct can begin.

