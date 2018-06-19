Observer Rep Contest 2018

How to enter for your chance to win the Observer Rep contest:

· Advertise the fact that YOU are "The Observer Rep" in your church!

· Wear your red “Ask Me About The Observer” button, every chance you get.

· Contact your friends/family/congregants and invite them to subscribe for just $25 per year.

· Promote The Observer! Make an announcement from the pulpit, place a notice in your Sunday bulletin, church newsletter, or on your church’s website and/or Facebook page

· Fill out a New Subscriber Ballot for each new subscriber you obtain

· Mail ballots to The Observer in one of the postage paid envelopes we supplied or to: #304-177 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON M4K 1N4. All valid “new subscriber” entries will be deposited in to the ballot box for the big draw!

Important notes:

1. Prorated invoices will be sent for any subscriptions added outside of your group renewal time

2. “New Subscribers” are those that have not subscribed for the past 12 months

3. If you have already signed up new subscribers in 2018 – no problem! Enter their name on a ballot and send it in, we will handle the rest.