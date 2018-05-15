Why this woman is leaving the Catholic Church in her 60s



Q: What changed in your eyes?



A: The Catholic Church is a massive corporation with many levels of management, and it seems to have become very insular. The more there is to lose, the more structure there has to be to protect that — and I think the church has, in those upper levels at the Vatican, lost sight of what it is supposed to be about.



It’s my impression — I don’t have any solid evidence — that Pope Francis has muted his more controversial opinions… I don’t feel that he is currently on a path to making any substantive change.



And then there was his statement. When Pope Francis said he “could not” at this time apologize for the [Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s] residential schools after our government asked him to (I believe those were his words — “could not;” not “would not,”) that was kind of the catalyst for me to submit my editorial to the Chronicle Herald.



Q: What was the “last straw” that led you to leave the church?



A: I can’t pinpoint one thing in my decision, except that it was when I stopped feeling anger and only felt sadness.



Q: What does the future hold for you in terms of your own faith?



A: I have recently been going to the United Church, which — now get this — meets in the Catholic Church building! It’s a little tricky.



Q: Given the depth of your faith, and the place the Roman Catholic Church once held in your life, how has it made you feel to step away?



A: It makes me feel shaky. I feel sad. I feel a sense of loss and regret. But I want to be clear that there was nothing about my little congregation that made me step away. It’s the policies and the doctrine of the Roman Catholic Church at a high level that I had to walk away from. I’m really sad that I had to leave the local parish to do that.



This interview has been edited and condensed.





