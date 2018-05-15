UC Observer logo
UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feeds
Courtesy of Pixabay

Why this woman is leaving the Catholic Church in her 60s

After a lifetime devoted to Catholicism, a Nova Scotia teacher is settling in with the United Church of Canada. Here, she explains why.

By Angela Mombourquette

Interviews

May 2018

At 62 years old, Maryanne McNeil decided that it was finally time she left the Roman Catholic Church. The Bridgetown, N.S., high school teacher penned an editorial about her longtime disillusionment with the Church in Halifax’s Chronicle Herald. “Appalled by what Catholic Church has become, I am walking away,” was published on April 7, 2018, and prompted a “tremendous reaction” from readers. The Observer spoke with McNeil about hope, Pope Francis, and what finally pushed her to leave.

Q: Tell us a little about yourself as a Roman Catholic. Where would you place yourself on a “devoutness scale?”

A: I would probably put myself at an eight out of 10, because I attended mass every single Sunday. Sacraments always meant a lot to me; it was very important that my children be baptized and confirmed in the Church. I taught Sunday school; I was a lector; for a while, I was a Eucharistic minister.  

Q: In your editorial, you write about leaving the church. What brought you to that decision?

A: When the sexual abuse scandal started breaking in Canada, with Mount Cashel and then all the other incidences, I began to have very serious doubts about whether a good person — I won’t even say “a Christian” — but whether a person who was really trying to be a good person should support this organization.

It wasn’t as much the fact that the abuse happened, as the fact there was a cover-up.  The abuse was heartbreaking, but the cover-up was soul-breaking.

It just really made me doubt that there was a desire for goodness at the heart of the management of the church. It seemed so far removed from the teachings of Christ.

Q: You also wrote that the election of Pope Francis awakened hope for you. Why is that?

A: Because he dared to make some controversial statements. He would delve into crowds, and seek out the weak and vulnerable. He just had a demeanor of humility that was the most refreshing thing to witness. He appeared to be a priest of Christ, and not just of the organization that is the church. I felt that in his core beliefs, there was a commonality with what I was struggling with.

But I also knew that it would be very difficult for him to bring about change in the church. The first year or so of his papacy showed that he was going to have the courage to speak out, and I took great heart from that.



Maryanne McNeil.


Q: What changed in your eyes?

A: The Catholic Church is a massive corporation with many levels of management, and it seems to have become very insular. The more there is to lose, the more structure there has to be to protect that — and I think the church has, in those upper levels at the Vatican, lost sight of what it is supposed to be about.

It’s my impression — I don’t have any solid evidence — that Pope Francis has muted his more controversial opinions… I don’t feel that he is currently on a path to making any substantive change.

And then there was his statement. When Pope Francis said he “could not” at this time apologize for the [Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s] residential schools after our government asked him to (I believe those were his words — “could not;” not “would not,”) that was kind of the catalyst for me to submit my editorial to the Chronicle Herald.

Q: What was the “last straw” that led you to leave the church?

A: I can’t pinpoint one thing in my decision, except that it was when I stopped feeling anger and only felt sadness.

Q: What does the future hold for you in terms of your own faith?

A: I have recently been going to the United Church, which — now get this — meets in the Catholic Church building! It’s a little tricky.

Q: Given the depth of your faith, and the place the Roman Catholic Church once held in your life, how has it made you feel to step away?

A: It makes me feel shaky. I feel sad. I feel a sense of loss and regret. But I want to be clear that there was nothing about my little congregation that made me step away. It’s the policies and the doctrine of the Roman Catholic Church at a high level that I had to walk away from. I’m really sad that I had to leave the local parish to do that.

This interview has been edited and condensed.


Photo by Hugh Wesley

Faith

November 2015

The conversion of Michael Coren

Canada’s most strident Christian conservative has had a change of heart

by Jeff Mahoney


Readers’ advisory: The discussion below is moderated by The UC Observer and facilitated by Intense Debate (ID), an online commentary system. The Observer reserves the right to edit or reject any comment it deems to be inappropriate. Approved comments may be further edited for length, clarity and accuracy, and published in the print edition of the magazine. Please note: readers do not need to sign up with ID to post their comments on ucobserver.org. We require only your user name and e-mail address. Your comments will be posted from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Join the discussion today!

Society

“When systemic racism and discrimination are enshrined, then an entire population of people is dehumanized,” says University of British Columbia associate professor Ayesha S. Chaudhry. Photo by Talia Kleinplatz, printed with permission from Ayesha S. Chaudhry

These Canadian Muslims are tackling Islamophobia with kindness 

by Sarah Treleaven

From free coffee to stand-up comedy, Muslims are finding creative ways to deal with stereotypes

Promotional Image

Editorials

Jocelyn Bell%

Observations: It’s a long road toward full equality for women

by Jocelyn Bell

'It’s a wonder that we continue to see male ministers as normative and attach shame to female ministers’ biology and sexuality.'

Promotional Image

Video

ObserverDocs: Playing by Heart

by Observer Staff

United Church music director Kara Shaw was born prematurely, became almost totally blind and was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Today, the 28-year-old showcases her unique musical ability, performing piano on local and national stages.

Promotional Image

Faith

May 2018

Toronto church builds interfaith friendship

by Vivien Fellegi

Faith

May 2018

This parent found no support for her autistic daughter — and decided to change that

by Kieran Delamont

Suzanne Allen talks about raising a daughter on the autism spectrum and bringing all autistic girls together

Faith

May 2018

Church retreat helps first responders with PTSD

by Joe Martelle

Ethics

May 2018

Pregnant in the pulpit

by Trisha Elliott

Ministers who take a maternity leave still face discrimination in their own congregations

Interviews

May 2018

The two words Rev. Cheri DiNovo wants to hear from the United Church

by Alex Mlynek

The Toronto minister talks about her disappointment over the church’s silence when she officiated the country’s first legalized same-sex marriage 17 years ago – and why she wants an apology.

Justice

May 2018

Courts tell residential school survivors they didn't go to a residential school

by Josiah Neufeld

During the 1960s and 1970s, more than 1,000 Indigenous children were sent to a United Church-run residence in Teulon, Man. Many were abused but have yet to be heard.

Promotional Image
Sign up for our newsletter UCObserver on SoundCloud UCObserver on YouTube UCObserver on Facebook UCObserver on Twitter UCObserver's RSS Feed

Contact us

About the Observer

Founded in 1829, The United Church Observer is the oldest continuously published magazine in North America and the second oldest in the English speaking world. It has won international acclaim for journalistic excellence and garnered more awards for writing than any other Canadian religious publication. Read more...

Masthead

  • Editor/Publisher: Jocelyn Bell
  • Managing Editor (Print and digital): Kristy Woudstra
  • Senior Editor: Caley Moore
  • Assistant Editor: Elena Gritzan
  • Digital Content Editor: Kevin Spurgaitis
  • Senior Writer: Mike Milne
  • Art Director: Ross Woolford
  • Editorial Administration: Patricia Ingold

  • Promotions Manager: Sharon Doran
  • Circulation Manager: Evelyn Roque
  • Advertising Director: Maureen Werner
  • Administrative Assistant: Marilou Manansala

Copyright Information

The Observer regrets that it cannot accept responsibility for unsolicited manuscripts. All contents © 2016 Observer Publications Inc.; may not be reprinted or republished without written permission. The Observer is not responsible for the content of external internet sites. To link to us from your website, contact The Observer's webmaster. Click here.