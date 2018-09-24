Two-spirit grandmother has something beautiful to teach all of us

In Indigenous communities, Theresa Sims says she's known as the "two-spirited grandmother." The 63-year-old Mohawk educator works at the Ska:na Family Learning Centre in Windsor, Ont., but in her off-time, she is an advocate for two-spirit folks. She does presentations to universities and recently, one at an Indigenous wellness centre. She has started a monthly support circle for those who are two-spirited and their allies. She spoke to Emma Prestwich about her definition of the term and her advocacy. Emma: I’m wondering if I could ask you a bit about what it means to be two-spirit. Theresa: It’s a holistic approach in the way of life. As you look at Creation, there’s a whole spectrum of genders and sexual orientations, because everybody was given specific gifts and each person is unique, so each person has their own way of relating to other people. I think it’s more of a spiritual connection. When you connect to a person spiritually, you might be friends, it might be for counselling, it may be to help you, or it could be a life partner. It varies. Emma: When did you realize that was something that you identified with? Theresa: Actually, my mom talked about it before I was even aware of sexuality. She talked about how things are unique... [how] I may have a different way of seeing things because of my gifts. So she said that you may not be attracted to male or female, or you may be attracted to other people in different ways. So she was basically telling me when I was about seven [that] there’s different ways of connecting to people. Emma: So she introduced the idea to you. Was that because she saw that in you, or she wanted to open you up to the idea? Theresa: I think she saw it in me, and was also giving me that option. She gave me a lot of options. It wasn’t called two-spirit back then in the 60s.

"We’re reclaiming our role and responsibility in the communities. We’re mending that circle that was broken."

Emma: So in yourself, do you see it more as a spiritual connection or sexuality? Theresa: It is sexuality as well as spiritual. I’ve had same-sex partners, and I’ve had male partners and I’ve had transgender partners. But there’s always been a reason. I connect with them first. Emma: Even though it’s a very old concept, there’s been some homophobia and some resistance to that in Indigenous communities. Where do you think that has come from? Theresa: That came from Christianity, because we didn’t have the labels. When we had people coming over with their Bibles and their views, because those were very strict Christians who came over at first, when they saw more open and also more female-based communities, it just was completely alien to them. Emma: Have you experienced any discrimination in your community as a result of being who you are? Theresa: Oh yes, usually from the Christian First Nations people. Because they follow that book, and they’re under that hostage syndrome, so they’re actually better Christians than most Christians. Everything’s black and white for them, and they learn that from residential school. [Colonizers] were trying to kill the Indian in the child and they were very successful, so they follow the Bible, they only speak English and they do all the ceremonies that mainstream [culture] does.

Emma: Was there a point at which you decided that you wanted to do some education around this issue and sort of change the narrative? Theresa: My education came from my mother. She was a traditional counsellor. Now I do presentations to universities, at different organizations, and help them celebrate who they are, rather than having mainstream [culture] put them down and also those who have been assimilated, the Christian Natives, to stop them from being abusive to them. Emma: During any of the presentations you’ve done, has there been anyone who’s perspective you managed to shift? Theresa: Yes, actually. There’s been a couple where people actually felt safe enough to come out as two-spirited. They were always hiding it because they were afraid of it and they didn’t know how to define it in their own spirituality. Emma: In the presentations that you do, how do you try and educate the audience? Theresa: I talk from my own perspective. Every person has a different story. Even from the beginning, when I was born, they thought I was going to be a boy, and I turned out to be a girl, and so there was always that transition with my parents. My mom had to be sedated — she was so happy to be having a daughter. So there was that whole celebration, even at my birth. And also [not knowing] whether I was male or female. I always connected more to mechanical and physical and more male-dominated areas. Emma: So that was something that you picked up on fairly early on. Theresa: Oh, yeah. So I do my own biography, because I can only talk from my perspective — each person’s going to be different. So I can tell them my story and how it developed and how I was accepted where many have not been accepted, because the influx of 150 years of residential school has killed a lot of our traditional teachings. So we’re reclaiming our role and responsibility in the communities. We’re mending that circle that was broken. This interview has been condensed and edited.