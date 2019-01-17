What one plant agriculture expert wants you to know about GMOs

I asked Rene Van Acker , dean of the Ontario Agricultural College at the University of Guelph and a plant agriculture professor to answer some common questions about GM foods and address a few stigmas around this technology.

A new study published on Monday by the scientific journal Nature Human Behaviour found that those who are the most averse to genetically modified foods actually know the least about them, but believe they know the most. The researchers asked about 2,000 European and American adults what they thought about GM foods and tested their knowledge to see how much they knew about genetic science. They found that those with the strongest opposition to GM foods were in the most need of education, yet were the least likely to be open to learning about the subject.

Genetically modified (GM) food is a controversial subject, but it has the power to transform the way our world produces food. First developed in the 1970s, genetic engineering has been used to produce vaccines, batteries, late-ripening fruit, pesticides, and infection-resistant crops . The vast majority of scientists agree that genetic modification technology is not dangerous to human health, yet doubt and mistrust continues to surround modified food.

Q: Can you give me a basic explanation of GMOs?

A: GMOs are organisms that were genetically modified or genetically engineered. This uses specific types of technologies that transfer typically foreign DNA to a species to achieve a particular trait that the scientist is looking for. Some examples of those traits are herbicide tolerance or insect resistance. In addition, genetic engineering allows us to achieve the transfer of DNA that is not possible naturally, so it allows us to source DNA from anywhere, really. That is why the technology is so interesting and exciting, because plant breeders are not limited to plants that are sexually compatible.

Q: Are they usually used to produce food?

A: Genetic engineering is a technology that can be used on anything and everything to achieve ends and that could include trees, for example. But most commonly, it has been applied to agriculture for food crops.

In terms of manipulation, genetic engineering is a particular technology but it falls under a broader umbrella of technologies called biotechnologies. This is used in many ways in agriculture, without technically being genetically modified. So if the issue is the use of science and technology to produce your food, then your choices are going to be pretty limited in the grocery store.

Q: Humans have been selectively breeding for certain plant and animal traits for hundreds of years, how is this technology any different?

A: The difference when we’re talking about genetic modification is that it completely opens the spectrum of potential sources of DNA for the traits we are willing to achieve. Let’s say I’m a wheat breeder. If I’m not using genetic engineering, I’m limited to sourcing genetic material from other wheat varieties, or from closely related wheat species where I can cross-pollinate successfully. With genetic engineering, I can source genes from fish, fireflies, etc. I can look anywhere and that completely changes things. Whether I do all those things or not are completely different questions.

Q: So now the big question: is it safe to do that?

A: The short answer is maybe. What I mean by that is yes, this biotechnology could be used to create something that is not safe. And that’s why you have authorities and regulatory agencies to make sure that when somebody has genetically engineered something and wants to introduce it to the market, they can’t just do that. It has to go through the scrutiny of competent authorities in that jurisdiction to make sure that it’s safe.

Q: When you say safety, are we talking about for consumption, or for the environment?

A: It has to pass two hurdles: safe for human consumption and animal consumption, and safe for the environment.

Q: In your personal opinion, are we safe to consume GM foods?

A: I think it’s very safe. I base that on trusting the scrutiny of competent authorities around the world. That includes European authorities, Canadian, U.S., and other countries around the world. I can trust that GM foods are safe, even if I don’t trust companies like Monsanto. Because it’s not Monsanto who is determining whether this should be on the market or not, it’s the competent authorities.

Q: How much of our food is GM?

A: I would say the majority of processed foods contains some ingredient from a GM crop. The minority of our fresh fruits and vegetables are GM, by far the minority.

Q: Are all GMOs owned by corporations?

A: Most, if not all examples on the market right now have been introduced by the private sector. There’s a lot of research that has gone on in the public sector, but at the end of the day, it is the private sector that commercializes these things and puts them on the market.