Guatemalan activist says Canadian company's mine devastated her community

Q: The Marlin mine, owned by Vancouver-based Goldcorp Inc., operated for 12 years amid accusations of human rights violations and environmental damage, before closing down in 2017. What was life like among the Mam people in San Miguel Ixtahuácan before the mine opened?

A: I’m not going to tell you it was heaven on earth here before the mine came, but there was a feeling of mutual aid, of shared cultural values. The type and scale of conflicts are so much different now.

Q: What are the greatest concerns with the mine closing?

A: One of the key things is housing. The housing here is cracked or damaged [because of blasting at the mine], but people don’t have anywhere else to live. So that needs to be repaired. There are problems with water sources drying up or being contaminated by heavy metals. And the social conflict, the cultural and spiritual impacts, those need to be repaired, too.

Q: Were there any particular effects on women and children?

A: One of the more troubling effects we have seen in women is an increase in the number of HIV infections. When the mine came to town, the number of bars and cantinas just exploded. And to sell more drinks, the cantinas and bars brought in more sex-trade workers. Sexually transmitted diseases have increased, not just among mine workers but among the general population. That’s been affecting wives, who are then infecting babies. Wives are also reporting that husbands are spending money on booze, so there’s no money for food or school supplies. It’s kind of a chain reaction in the community. The other side is that the resistance to this has been led by women who have had the strength to stand up to the company and denounce what’s been happening. But they are also the ones who are being criminalized and persecuted by the state [facing criminal charges for peaceful protests].

Q: Have you personally felt threatened because of your opposition to the mine?

A: I have received threats and insults. No physical attacks, but workers have confronted me and said, “You are turning our wives against us, you are making our lives difficult.”

Q: The pension board of The United Church of Canada has refused to divest from Goldcorp despite a vote by the General Council in 2015 to withdraw funds. What do you make of this reluctance?

A: We have a situation in which the company hides behind the word “development.” It’s a mask to obscure what they are doing. They are not here to look after us or the well-being of the country. They are here to make money. The public needs to understand that Goldcorp isn’t a viable form of economic activity. It brings death, not development. If Goldcorp came to any community here in Canada and said, “Hey, we’ve got this mine, and you’re going to suffer contaminated water, damaged houses, a destroyed social fabric, a lot of alcoholism and malnutrition, and maybe a little more social disruption and higher HIV rates, are you good with that? Because we want to make a lot of money, and in the future you’ll be even poorer than you are now. You’re good with that, right?” You would never agree to that. But the company says, “We’ve got this great project, and in the future you’ll be really rich. Canada’s rich.” A lot of people were fooled by that.